Contribute at Fedora Linux 35 Upgrade, Virt, Cloud, IoT, and CoreOS test days

Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed to Fedora Linux before, this is a perfect way to get started.

There are three upcoming test events in the coming weeks.

Thursdy, October 07 , is to test Upgrade .

, is to test . Friday, October 08 , is test Virtualization .

, is test . Monday,October 11 and Tuesday October 12 is to test Cloud

is to test Monday, October 11 through October 15 is to test Fedora IoT

is to test Monday, October 11 through October 15 is to test Fedora CoreOS

Come and test with us to make Fedora Linux 35 even better. Read more below on how to do it.

Upgrade test day

As we come closer to Fedora Linux 35 release dates, it’s time to test upgrades. This release has a lot of changes and it becomes essential that we test the graphical upgrade methods as well as the command line. As a part of this test day, we will test upgrading from a full updated, F33 and F34 to F35 for all architectures (x86_64, ARM, aarch64) and variants (WS, cloud, server, silverblue,kinoite, IoT).

This test day will happen on Thursday, October 07

Virtulization test day

We are going to test all forms of virtualization possible in Fedora. The test day will focus on testing Fedora or your favorite distro inside a bare metal implementation of Fedora running Boxes, KVM, VirtualBox and whatever you have. The general features of installing the OS and working with it are outlined in the test cases which you will find on the results page.

This will be happening on Friday, October 08.

Cloud test day

Now that the Fedora Beta is officially released, the Fedora Cloud SIG would like to get the community together this week to find and squash some bugs. We are organizing a test day for Monday, October 5th.For this event we’ll test Fedora Cloud Base content. See the Wiki Page for links to the Beta Cloud Base Images. We have qcow, AMI, and ISO images ready for testing.

This will be happening on Monday, October 11, and October 12.

IoT test Week

For this test week, the focus is all-around; test all the bits that come in a Fedora IoT release as well as validate different hardware. This includes:

Basic installation to different media

Installing in a VM

rpm-ostree upgrades, layering, rebasing

Basic container manipulation with Podman.

We welcome all different types of hardware, but have a specific list of target hardware for convenience.

This will be happening the week of Monday, October 11 to Friday, October 15.

Fedora CoreOS test week

The Fedora CoreOS team released the first Fedora CoreOS next stream based on Fedora 35. They expect to promote this to the testing stream in two weeks, on the usual schedule. As a result, the Fedora CoreOS and QA teams have organized a test week. Refer to the wiki page for links to the test cases and materials you’ll need to participate.

It begins Monday, October 11,2021 and runs through the end of the week.

How do test days work?

A test day or week is an event where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. Test days are the perfect way to start contributing if you not in the past.

The only requirement to get started is the ability to download test materials (which include some large files) and then read and follow directions step by step.

Detailed information about all the test days are on the wiki page links provided above. If you are available on or around the days of the events, please do some testing and report your results.