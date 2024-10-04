Contribute at the Fedora CoreOS and IoT Test Week

Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed to Fedora Linux before, this is a perfect way to get started.

There are two overlapping test periods in the coming week.

Monday 07 October through Friday October 11 , focuses on testing Fedora CoreOS .

through , focuses on testing . Monday 07 October through Friday October 11, focuses on testing Fedora IoT.

Fedora IoT

For this test week, the focus is all-around; test all the bits that come in a Fedora IoT release as well as validate different hardware. This includes:

Basic installation to different media

Installing in a VM

rpm-ostree upgrades, layering, rebasing

Basic container manipulation with Podman.

We welcome all different types of hardware, but have a specific list of target hardware for convenience. This test week will occur Monday 07 October through Friday 11 October.

Fedora 41 CoreOS Test Week

The Fedora 41 CoreOS Test Week focuses on testing FCOS based on Fedora 41. The FCOS next stream is already rebased on Fedora 41 content, which will be coming soon to testing and stable. To prepare for the content being promoted to other streams the Fedora CoreOS and QA teams have organized test days from Monday, 07 October through 11 October. Refer to the wiki page for links to the test cases and materials you’ll need to participate. The FCOS and QA team will meet and communicate with the community asynchronously over multiple matrix/element channels. The announcements will be made 48 hours prior to the start of test week. Stay tuned to official Fedora channels for more info.

How do test days work?

Test days or weeks are an event where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. Test days are the perfect way to start contributing if you not in the past.

The only requirement to get started is the ability to download test materials (which include some large files) and then read and follow directions step by step.

Detailed information about all the test days are on the wiki page links provided above. If you are available on or around the days of the events, please do some testing and report your results.