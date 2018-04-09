Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed to Fedora before, this is a perfect way to get started.

There are two upcoming test days this week. The first, on Tuesday April 10, is to test the Add-On Modularity. On Friday April 13, the test day is focusing on the Kernel in Fedora. Come and test with us to make the upcoming Fedora 28 even better.

Modularity test day

Add-On Modularity is a new feature coming to the Fedora 28 Server Edition bringing multiple versions of software to Fedora by introducing a new concept called modules. From the user perspective, modules are like release-independent package groups on independent lifecycles, available in multiple streams.

To test the new feature, Fedora Modularity and QA teams have organized a test day for Tuesday, April 10. Please see the Modularity test day wiki page for detailed information.

Kernel test day

The kernel team is working on final integration for kernel 4.16. This

version was just recently released, and will arrive soon in Fedora.

This version will also be the shipping kernel for Fedora 28. As a

result, the Fedora kernel and QA teams have organized a test day for

Friday, April 13. Refer to the wiki page for links to the test images you’ll need to participate.

How do test days work?

To contribute, you only need to be able to download test materials (which include some large files) then read and follow directions step by step.

Detailed information about both test days are on the wiki pages above. If you’re available on or around the days of the events, please do some testing and report your results.