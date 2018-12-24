Continuing our round-up of the year’s best reads on Fedora Magazine, this stellar collection covers articles of particular interests to system administrators.

Fedora supports and includes some superb tools for System Administrators, and these picks really highlight what’s on offer.

How to reset root password

Many of us – sysadmins or otherwise – have faced this dilemma at one time or another. Misplacing the root password feels like game over, but it isn’t!

Curt talks us through exactly how we can regain control of our Fedora systems by resetting the root password.

Configuring software repositories in Fedora

Changing the repositories your Fedora system gets its software from can be a little nerve-wracking. What if you update packages you didn’t want to update? How can you trust the new repo?

Fortunately, Paul shows us exactly how to add extra repos, and how to make sure we keep the versions we want to keep.

F28 on the RasPi 3B+

In July, Sinny shared this fantastic article with us, giving a step-by-step guide to running Fedora 28 on a Raspberry Pi 3B+.

Raspberry Pi devices have spread around the world as an affordable and open system for both play and work – and with this guide, you can now install and configure your favourite distro on one in no time.

Using Ansible to set up a workstation

The incredibly flexible and powerful management tool Ansible was covered by Link in July. An essential tool for so many Sysadmins, Anisible allows for simplified and custom deployment, configuration, and management of Fedora and other Linux-based systems.

Link’s article introduces us to Ansible, and shows us how to get up and running with configuring and installing a workstation.