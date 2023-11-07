Fedora Linux 39 is officially here!

Posted by on November 7, 2023
Fedora Linux 39

Cover image by Daimar Stein

On November 6, 2003, the Fedora Project released the Fedora Core 1. One day and twenty years later, we’re pleased to bring you Fedora Linux 39, our complete, community-built operating system for desktops, laptops, servers, the cloud, edge devices — and just about anything else you can think of.

As always, you should make sure your system is fully up-to-date before upgrading from a previous release. Can’t wait to get started? Download while you read!

Desktop news

Fedora Workstation now features GNOME 45, which brings better performance and many usability enhancements, including a new workspace switcher and a much-improved image viewer.

If you’re looking for a different desktop experience, our Budgie Special Interest Group has created Fedora Onyx, a Budgie-based “Atomic” desktop in the spirit of Fedora Silverblue. 

Of course, that’s not all — we also have updated desktop flavors featuring KDE Plasma Desktop, Xfce, Cinnamon, and more.

In the cloud

Fedora Cloud images will be officially available in Microsoft Azure (in addition to Google Cloud and AWS). Also, our cloud images now are configured so that cloud-init can (at your option) install updates and reboot when first provisioned, so you know you’re running with our latest security updates.

Other updates

As always, we’ve updated many, many other packages as we work to bring you the best of everything the free and open source software world has to offer. Fedora Linux 39 includes gcc 13.2, binutils 2.40, glibc 2.38, gdb 13.2, and rpm 4.19. It also has updates to popular programming language stacks, including Python 3.12 and Rust 1.73.

Of particular note, we include the latest version of Inkscape, the popular vector graphics illustration and drawing tool. Inkscape also turned 20 yesterday — we’re digital twins! Congratulations to everyone in that awesome project as well.

In the unlikely event of a problem…

If you run into a problem, visit our Ask Fedora user support forum. This includes a category for common issues. (There are a few issues with Raspberry Pi in particular which we are still working to resolve. So if you’re planning on updating one of those, make sure to check first.) 

Or if you just want to say “hello”…

Drop by our “virtual watercooler” on Fedora Discussion and join a conversation, share something interesting, and introduce yourself.

You’re also invited to our virtual release party this Friday and Saturday. It’s free! And we’ll have interesting presentations and fun social events. Register here!

Thank you everyone

Thank you again to the thousands of people who contributed to the Fedora Project in this release cycle. You are amazing!

New in Fedora

Matthew Miller

41 Comments

  1. Seth Maurice-Brant

    It’s finally here!

    November 7, 2023
  2. wangyz

    thanks for great working!

    November 7, 2023
    • Ricardo

      Great day today, new fedora is released! Was waiting for it to wipe out my new laptop’s win11, and install this beauty. Thank you!

      November 7, 2023
  3. Sean Redmond

    Can’t wait to install Fedora 39 workstation! Looks amazing!

    November 7, 2023
  4. eltone

    Congratulations everyone and thank you.

    November 7, 2023
  5. Kamil Páral

    Once again there’s a wrong common issues link. The correct one is:
    https://discussion.fedoraproject.org/tags/c/ask/common-issues/82/none/f39

    Please fix, thanks.

    November 7, 2023
  6. szent

    Is the final download link correct?

    I downloading from the fedora website but the link is for the RC version of last week.

    November 7, 2023
  7. HaThanhNek

    Great!

    November 7, 2023
  8. david

    thanks all for the great job Fedora community is doing!

    November 7, 2023
  9. Francisco Lopez Rojas

    Mil garcias, por ese extraordinario trabajo, eso es integracion de sociedada.

    November 7, 2023
  10. Sumit Bhardwaj

    It seems the website is not updated yet, still showing Fedora 38 download links.

    November 7, 2023
  11. Jakub Steiner

    Lovely cover image. Well done, Daimar.

    November 7, 2023
  12. Richard

    Installing from the ground up and upgrading to 40 in a year!.

    Thank you all for this wonderful project.

    November 7, 2023
  13. Niyaz

    Where is the Stable version of Fedora 39 still not showing in the website or anywhere
    only Beta version is available

    November 7, 2023
  14. Keith

    Potential Bug
    HP 840G3
    Intel AX210 Wi-Fi card
    Fedora 38 works
    Fedora 39 does not work

    November 7, 2023
  15. Ricardo Solano

    Great job, I’ve been using and installing fedora from scratch since fedora 11.
    Thanks fedora team.

    November 7, 2023
  16. lavinya

    Thank you for the new version. It would also be great if we could make color and shape arrangements in Gnome like on the plasma desktop. Thank you fedora team.

    November 7, 2023
  17. Luciano

    O melhor linux desktop <3

    November 7, 2023
  18. Andreas Reschke

    Thanks all for the work.
    I’ve just updated my Pinebook Pro (aarch64).

    November 7, 2023
  19. Alex

    Attention! During a clean installation of Fedora, the Windows bootloader was erased

    November 7, 2023
  20. Amir Mustafa

    Not able to upgrade from 38 to 39, I am getting segmentation fault error after rebooting, system details shows that its fedora 39, but its not fully upgraded as the gnome is still 44.6 and not able to run dnf update command, it shows segmentation fault. Tried dnf distro-sync as well but it shows the following error.

    The operation would result in removing the following protected packages: setup

    Don’t know what to do

    November 7, 2023
  21. Dani_L

    Why is there no link to the inplace upgrade procedure? maybe because it’s broken in the docs?
    1. One would expect it to be at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/en-US/fedora/latest/system-upgrade/
    2. Where it actually is: https://docs.fedoraproject.org/en-US/quick-docs/upgrading-fedora-offline/

    November 7, 2023
  22. Dave Hugh

    Thanks for all the good work to get us to this point. Just upgraded a workstation and two servers to 39 without an issue. I was monitoring the blockers and reading the go/no-go meeting logs leading up to this final release – enlightening to see just how much hard work goes into overcoming the hurdles preventing a release.

    November 7, 2023
  23. abe

    IS The “end of support” in /etc/os-release correct ? (2025-05-dd)

    November 7, 2023
    • Stan

      What do you get for these commands after doing a full update?

      $ rpm -q fedora-release-common
      fedora-release-common-39-30.noarch

      $ egrep ‘^VERSION=|SUPPORT_END’ /etc/os-release
      VERSION=”39 (Workstation Edition)”
      SUPPORT_END=2024-05-14

      November 7, 2023
  24. Jim

    Thank you so much for again delivering us a great Fedora release!
    I couldn’t work and do my hobbies without your hard work.

    November 7, 2023
  25. iysheng

    Congratulations for fedora39。

    November 7, 2023
  26. Peter V. Daniels

    Great Stuff! It’s Just Fantastic! Currently reinvigorating my knowledge in programming and with the AI Chat Bots there is a huge bunch of information accessible for the little questions I have. The Fedora Magazine is Great too for a source of all things WS, SERVER, Coding, Cloud, Shell etc. Thanks to Fedora Team.
    Daniels

    November 8, 2023
  27. benjamin

    great

    November 8, 2023
  28. Jorge

    Very high tech made simple. this deserves a huge congratulation!

    November 8, 2023
  29. Anthony Johnson

    A surprisingly seemless upgrade. The first attempted. I usually do clean installs. Big thank you to the developers of the Fedora Project. I have used countless Linux Distros. Red Hat 9 was the first of many I used two decades ago. Fedora is my daily driver on an Apple MacBook Pro 2015, i7 Quad-Core 16GB RAM and a MeLE Mini-PC, Intel Celeron N5095 (JasperLake )Quad-Core, 16GB RAM. Both work very well under Fedora 38 and now 39.

    November 8, 2023
  30. Grandpa Leslie Satenstein

    Grandpa Leslie here.
    Some 20 or slightly more years ago, I started with Fedora 0.9, which became Fedora 1. Over the years, I was never disappointed. I recall when Fedora 1 fit onto a 800meg CD, and then later, it needed a 1.2gig DVD. Today, I store the ISO onto a USB Frashdrive.

    I have been testing the Fedora 39 beta since it was released as Rawhide, some 3 months back. It has been an issue for me as Wayland was working, but then became an issue. Fortunately, with the most recent beta 39 update, Wayland is cured. Wayland is alive and well, And so are all the other great new improvements and programs being offerred.

    November 8, 2023
