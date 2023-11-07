Fedora Linux 39 is officially here!

On November 6, 2003, the Fedora Project released the Fedora Core 1. One day and twenty years later, we’re pleased to bring you Fedora Linux 39, our complete, community-built operating system for desktops, laptops, servers, the cloud, edge devices — and just about anything else you can think of.

As always, you should make sure your system is fully up-to-date before upgrading from a previous release. Can’t wait to get started? Download while you read!

Desktop news

Fedora Workstation now features GNOME 45, which brings better performance and many usability enhancements, including a new workspace switcher and a much-improved image viewer.

If you’re looking for a different desktop experience, our Budgie Special Interest Group has created Fedora Onyx, a Budgie-based “Atomic” desktop in the spirit of Fedora Silverblue.

Of course, that’s not all — we also have updated desktop flavors featuring KDE Plasma Desktop, Xfce, Cinnamon, and more.

In the cloud

Fedora Cloud images will be officially available in Microsoft Azure (in addition to Google Cloud and AWS). Also, our cloud images now are configured so that cloud-init can (at your option) install updates and reboot when first provisioned, so you know you’re running with our latest security updates.

Other updates

As always, we’ve updated many, many other packages as we work to bring you the best of everything the free and open source software world has to offer. Fedora Linux 39 includes gcc 13.2, binutils 2.40, glibc 2.38, gdb 13.2, and rpm 4.19. It also has updates to popular programming language stacks, including Python 3.12 and Rust 1.73.

Of particular note, we include the latest version of Inkscape, the popular vector graphics illustration and drawing tool. Inkscape also turned 20 yesterday — we’re digital twins! Congratulations to everyone in that awesome project as well.

In the unlikely event of a problem…

If you run into a problem, visit our Ask Fedora user support forum. This includes a category for common issues. (There are a few issues with Raspberry Pi in particular which we are still working to resolve. So if you’re planning on updating one of those, make sure to check first.)

Or if you just want to say “hello”…

Drop by our “virtual watercooler” on Fedora Discussion and join a conversation, share something interesting, and introduce yourself.

You’re also invited to our virtual release party this Friday and Saturday. It’s free! And we’ll have interesting presentations and fun social events. Register here!

Thank you everyone

Thank you again to the thousands of people who contributed to the Fedora Project in this release cycle. You are amazing!