Announcing Fedora Linux 39 Beta

The Fedora Project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of Fedora Linux 39 Beta, the next step towards our planned Fedora Linux 39 release at the end of October.
Get the the prerelease of any of our editions from our project website:
- Fedora Workstation 39 Beta
- Fedora Server 39 Beta
- Fedora IoT 39 Beta
- Fedora Cloud 39 Beta
- Fedora CoreOS “next” stream
Or, try one of our many different desktop variants (like KDE Plasma, Xfce, or Cinnamon) from Fedora Linux Spins.
You can also update an existing system to the beta using DNF system-upgrade.
Beta release highlights
In some ways, this release might seem notable largely for what isn’t here. We’d planned to update the DNF package manager to a new, speedier version. We also hoped to showcase a long-awaited refresh to the user interface for Anaconda, our installation program. However, we decided these things just weren’t ready in time.
Don’t let this get you down, though — this is a healthy process at work. Years ago, we didn’t always have a good way to alter course once we’d accepted a change proposal. We often found ourselves in a situation where the only reasonable way forward was to forge ahead, even if we weren’t happy enough with the change for general users. Now, even though it’s somewhat disappointing, we’re recognizing that these big changes need more time to bake, and putting them back into the oven is a good thing.
I’ve got a kid that always wants to get 100% (or higher!) in every class. I keep telling her, “Really, you learn best when you’re right 80% of the time. Otherwise, you’re not getting enough of a challenge.” To keep up with Fedora’s commitment to innovation, we also need to take risks. If everything went according to plan, that would mean we’re not trying hard enough. At the same time, our process now allows us to take these risks while still making sure the Fedora Linux OS we ship for general use is of A+ quality.
We still plan to bring you these features in the near future, and if they’re of interest to you, please keep your eyes open for upcoming test announcements.
In the meantime, enjoy the many updates across all of Fedora Linux updates, ready for you to test in this new beta.
Notable updates
Fedora Workstation 39 Beta brings us GNOME 45 (itself also in beta). For everyone who needs a free and open source desktop suite, there’s LibreOffice 7.6.
Fedora Cloud images for AWS now default to less-expensive gp3 storage volumes.
We also have an update to the GNU Toolchain (gcc 13.2, binutils 2.40, glibc 2.38, gdb 13.2). Of course, developers appreciate that we include the latest tools, but these updates also include improvements to security and performance that will benefit everyone who uses Fedora Linux.
Testing needed
Since this is a beta release, we expect that you may encounter bugs or missing features. To report issues encountered during testing, contact the Fedora Quality team via the test mailing list or in the #quality channel on Fedora Chat. As testing progresses, common issues are tracked in the “Common Issues” category on Ask Fedora.
For tips on reporting a bug effectively, read how to file a bug.
What is the beta release?
A beta release is code-complete and bears a very strong resemblance to the final release. If you take the time to download and try out the beta, you can check and make sure the things that are important to you are working. Every bug you find and report doesn’t just help you, it improves the experience of millions of Fedora Linux users worldwide! Together, we can make Fedora rock-solid. We have a culture of coordinating new features and pushing fixes upstream as much as we can. Your feedback improves not only Fedora Linux, but the Linux ecosystem and free software as a whole.
More information
For more detailed information about what’s new on the Fedora Linux 39 Beta release, you can consult the Fedora Linux 39 Change set. It contains more technical information about the new packages and improvements shipped with this release.
Phoenix
» I’ve got a kid that always wants to get 100% (or higher!) in every class.
» I keep telling her, “Really, you learn best when you’re right 80% of the time. Otherwise, you’re not getting enough of a challenge.”
Besides: “There’s only one way to give 110%.” (quote: Bobblehead – Luck; Fallout 3)
» To keep up with Fedora’s commitment to innovation, we also need to take risks. If everything went according to plan, that would mean we’re not trying hard enough.
… or you are absolutely stunning in planning.
—-
That being said: I understand that certain users/admins will likely be dissuaded when “promised features” are suddenly held back, but personally I find this a sane decision. It is why I prefer and promote Fedora Linux over any other distributions. It is stable, yet ships out leading-edge package versions mostly on-par with their maintainers’ version.
Emblaze
Considering there has been quite a few changes at the people level, seeing LibreOffice 7.6 in particular still included sounds good to me.
Keep it up with overall good work Fedora people!
(Note to self: investigate on https://discussion.fedoraproject.org/ why on my Fedora 38 USB key and a friend running it off an SSD on a desktop we sometimes get the Force quite | Wait modal. Pointers welcomed)
John Westervelt
Is Steam fixed now. It was a mess in Fedora 38.
James
What was messy about it?
SteamWIN
Fedora 38 Silverblue here, Steam installed from non-free repo working flawlessly on ATI/AMD system. Flatpak version, bugged.
kparal
The proper link for F39 Common Issues is this one:
https://discussion.fedoraproject.org/tags/c/ask/common-issues/82/none/f39
Gregory Bartholomew
Fixed. Thanks!
Darvond
While I am slightly disappointed that the DNF5 isn’t quite ship shape yet, as I know development is never quite as easy as it looks to outsiders, it would have been so sweet to pull the upgrade with DNF5 and watch everything fly by.
Also, it was a little frustrating to watch some of the lesser but still dependent on DNF utilities send this to a screeching halt. Such as DNFdragora doing a whole lot of nothing on their repository.
And generally, I know that not everyone is on the same page in terms of skill or toolkit, but I would have thought this sort of thing would have been a General Quarters/All Hands sort of thing where anyone even remotely possible to assist would be called to arms; especially when #258 was called in January, and it looked like they mostly just spun their wheels about reinventing the wheel for seven months.
When I think it would have been more prudent to ask from the approach of “How does Zypper implement upgradability”or “Does Synaptic/(YaST) fit the purpose of a system upgrade?”
The system upgrade process is important enough that it should be completely agnostic of any desktop, rather than bending over backwards to kiss GNOME on the cheek. (Especially on the non-zero chance of GNOME pulling a Twitter/X/Unity.)
If dnf5 system-upgrade were an invoker, I’d have it present as Athena Widgets/Wayland’s equal, for as little desktop reliance as possible; seeing as it is a critical process, and something going wrong is the last thing that needs to happen.
1) “This will guide you though the System Upgrade Process. First it will automatically check for updates if possible, then download the system upgrade.”
2) “This will upgrade [X] amount of packages, Downgrade [Y], and require [foo] amount of space. C)onfirm, A)bort or M)ore…” (With more displaying all the packages for inspection.)
3) Confirm the fingerprints of the new RPM sources accordingly.
4) “Downloading. Why not go stretch out and take a good drink of water while you wait?”
5) “Download complete. C)ontinue, R)eboot D)elete …” With delete explaining it is the chicken exit and will prevent the upgrade from happening. Continue will drop the user back to normal operations (but mark the next startup/reboot for upgrade) and Reboot will proceed as the typical System Upgrade process does.
John Evans
Installed on a mac 2013 27″ (I get stuck with a lot of old hardware, but I like big screens). It failed to recognize the old (proprietary? can’t find my notes on that) wifi, but it DID recognize an Edimax adapter I had lying around, so so far pretty good. Had tried the Edimax adapter on F38 a few days ago without luck.