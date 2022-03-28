Announcing the release of Fedora Linux 36 Beta

The Fedora Project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of Fedora Linux 36 Beta, the next step towards our planned Fedora Linux 36 release at the end of April.
Download the prerelease from our Get Fedora site:
- Get Fedora 36 Workstation Beta
- Get Fedora 36 Server Beta
- Get Fedora 36 IoT Beta
- Get Fedora CoreOS “next” stream
Or, check out one of our popular variants, including KDE Plasma, Xfce, and other desktop environments, as well as images for ARM devices like the Raspberry Pi 2 and 3:
Beta Release Highlights
Fedora Workstation
Fedora 36 Workstation Beta includes GNOME 42, the newest release of the GNOME desktop environment. GNOME 42 includes a global dark style UI setting. It also has a redesigned screenshot tool. And many core GNOME apps have been ported to the latest version of the GTK toolkit, providing improved performance and a modern look.
Other updates
Fedora Silverblue and Kinoite now have /var on a separate subvolume for new installs, which makes handling snapshots of dynamic data easier to manage independently from the system snapshots.
Fans of the lightweight LXQt desktop environment will be glad to see the upstream 1.0 release in Fedora Linux 36. You can install the LXQt Spin directly or install LXQt alongside your existing desktop environment.
If you use the proprietary NVIDIA driver, GDM sessions will now use Wayland by default.
Sometimes it’s the small changes that make the biggest improvements. Along that line, systemd now includes the unit names in the output so you can more easily understand what services are starting and stopping.
Of course, there’s the usual update of programming languages and libraries: Golang 1.18, Ruby 3.1, and more!
Testing needed
Since this is a Beta release, we expect that you may encounter bugs or missing features. To report issues encountered during testing, contact the Fedora QA team via the test mailing list or in the #fedora-qa channel on Libera.chat. As testing progresses, common issues are tracked on the Common F36 Bugs page.
For tips on reporting a bug effectively, read how to file a bug.
What is the Beta Release?
A Beta release is code-complete and bears a very strong resemblance to the final release. If you take the time to download and try out the Beta, you can check and make sure the things that are important to you are working. Every bug you find and report doesn’t just help you, it improves the experience of millions of Fedora Linux users worldwide! Together, we can make Fedora rock-solid. We have a culture of coordinating new features and pushing fixes upstream as much as we can. Your feedback improves not only Fedora Linux, but the Linux ecosystem and free software as a whole.
More information
For more detailed information about what’s new on Fedora Linux 36 Beta release, you can consult the Fedora Linux 36 Change set. It contains more technical information about the new packages and improvements shipped with this release.
Morvan
Happy with this notice, hoping to have my lovely Distro as soon as possible. And to switch, in definitive, to Wayland. Longe life to Fedora Project and for its maintainers.
newton
realmente nosso Fedora vem a passos largos na tecnologia de ponta ,eu sou louco por Linux e acompanho sempre novos lançamentos ,e nosso Fedora sempre atualizando seus sistema ,parabéns
Surya Anggraito
I still really like Fedora 35, but I’m also very excited to try Fedora 36. Hopefully Fedora 36 will get better performance, so that it will always be the best Linux distribution!
Felix
Fedora reste ma distribution favorite depuis 12 ans la sortie de cette 36 est vraiment une super nouvelle. De plus en plus jolie et ergonomique elle est devenue incontournable !!!
Rapidité, facilité d’utilisation, et surtout depuis Gnome 40 une super ergonomie qui permet d’adapter sa façon de travailler d’une façon optimale. La version 42 est encore plus prometteuse !! Bravo et merci !
Heliosstyx
I’m running Fedora 36 for some weeks now: no issues from installation to the daily use. The best Beta I’ve seen for a long time. And the best it’s running fast too on an older machine (13 years old HP premium notebook). It’s a good feeling to help testing for the success of Fedora as a distro.
Stephen
Benn using F36 Silverblue since it was in rawhide. It’s awesome!
Mohamed Moustafa
Can’t wait to use the stable release. Very excited !
newton
esperamos que sejam milhares de coméntarios ,pós nosso Fedora representa o sistema Linux ou um sistema livre ,e todo ser humano deste planeta precisa viver um sistema livre e bom nosso Fedora ,está ai
Morvan
Isso mesmo. Viva o Fedora, viva o FOSS.
Joachim Philipp
Great work, guys, as always! Fedora was my first distro and never disappointed me.
David Marceau
Please let the Fedora 36 team and Fedora Silverblue 36 team know it would be highly desirable to have an Nvidia-GPU/CUDA-specific installer for their distros. Thank you for listening.
Mr Leslie Satenstein, Montreal,Que
I started using Fedora 36 pre-beta back in January. Even then, I experienced Workstation’s maturity and completeness/growth and stability. I am using the Workspace edition with Wayland now, and KDE with X11. The availability of extensions is keeping my priority access with Fedora 35. HOWEVER…
Today’s beta will be installed for Gnome 42, and I will make use of it. I am a long time devoted Fedora user, and prefer Fedora to other distros,
I will also be testing the KDE spin (sudo dnf group install ….. ) so that I have one assigned disk space for both Gnome and KDE. And yes, I will test KDE with Wayland.
harpia
I see GNOME is getting some ideas from elementary OS. Nice!
Fernando Merino Merino
Thanks.
Is possible set timer for capture screenshot?
Little Bacon
So for what use-case would you recommend doing a fresh install of Fedora Silverblue?