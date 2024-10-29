Whats new in Fedora Workstation 41

Posted by on October 29, 2024 19 Comments

Background image by Yotam Guttman

Recent Posts

How to rebase to Fedora Linux 41 on Silverblue

 fedora 41 podman 5.3

Contribute at the Podman 5.3 Test Days

What's new in Fedora KDE 41

Fedora Workstation 41 is the latest release of one of the leading providers of free, open source software, The Fedora Project. This article describes some of the user-facing changes in the newest version of Fedora Workstation. Upgrade today from the official website, or upgrade your existing install using GNOME Software or through the terminal with dnf system-upgrade.

GNOME 47

In Fedora 41 workstation, you can enjoy the latest features the GNOME software release has to offer, plus benefit from an array of system enhancements! Check out the GNOME 47 release notes for more details.

Accent Colors

One of the biggest features to land in GNOME 47, and Fedora Workstation 41, is the option to customize the standard blue accent color of GNOME interfaces. You can now choose from an array of vibrant colors, and customizing couldn’t be simpler – just select a color from the Appearance setting, and enjoy a uniquely-your desktop!

Enhanced Small Screen Support

This added support means user who have lower resolution screens will have a better experience as icons will be optimized and scaled for easier interaction and better visibility on smaller screens.

New Style Dialogue Windows

In GNOME 47, the dialogue windows have a new style. This is intended to enhance usability across many screen sizes. This benefits everyone, but especially users who work on compact laptops and mobiles, and this upgrade means the dialogues work more effectively and they can adapt seamlessly to different environments. For added fun, try it out with custom accent colors!

IPU6 Camera support

In Fedora Workstation 41, we have added integrated support into Fedora Linux for Intel IPU6 attached MIPI cameras using the IPU6 CSI-receiver together with libcamwera’s 0.3 software ISP support in Firefox through PipeWire. This means a much better experience for users with newer camera models, and users will be able to see the camera icon in the top bar in GNOME if and when your camera is on.

IBus Chewing for Traditional Chinese (Taiwan) Desktop enabled by Default

The default input method for Traditional Chinese has changed to ibus-chewing in Fedora Workstation 41. This change makes Fedora Linux more friendly to users as ibus-chewing is maintained by native speakers and the upstream is active. Much less reliance on Google Translate when reporting issues! It even has multi dictionary so users can load domain specific dictionaries.

Nvidia Driver Install Support

Returning to Fedora Workstation in Fedora Linux 41 is support for installing Nvidia drivers with secureboot. By using mokutil, users can install the drivers, create a key with mokutil to self-sign the drivers, and provide a password for the key. On the next reboot the user is presented with the mokutil interface to enroll the key. For a how-to on using mokutil, please refer to the docs page. With this support now added, installation of Nvidia drivers on Fedora Linux 41 is now more accessible than ever!

Ptyxis as the new Terminal App

Ptyxis is a terminal for GNOME with first-class support for containers, and works really well for Flatpaks as this is the intended distribution mechanism. This is now the default terminal app in GNOME 47 and Fedora Workstation 41 and brings features such as terminal inspector to help you debug issues when writing applications for the terminal, native support for light/dark mode and user-customizable keyboard shortcuts.

New in Fedora

Aoife Moloney

19 Comments

Add Comment →

  1. RG

    Nice job on the nvidia drivers

    October 29, 2024
    Reply

    • Danila

      Does it support X Elite?

      October 29, 2024
      Reply

    • Josh

      I mean, with the nvidia drivers, you could always do it before with secure boot (I’ve done it since 36), but I’m sure they made the process much easier.

      October 29, 2024
      Reply

  2. ocean

    Won’t install because of nvidia drivers, sweet. Also, maybe make Japanese work out of the box???

    October 29, 2024
    Reply

    • Michael Braley

      I am curious. Why does it matter if it has better support for Nvidia systems? Isn’t the end goal of Linux is to have first class support for all systems – regardless of their issues? I know that none of us are happy with the extremely proprietary route that Nvidia has taken; however, it can’t be argued, they have the best hardware currently.

      October 30, 2024
      Reply

  3. Ivan

    https://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/mutter/-/merge_requests/4099 Mutter 47.1 doesn’t include this changes yet in the new release of Fedora. How can I add this to my system? There’s an estimated ETA for when this fix is going to be added to mutter?

    October 29, 2024
    Reply

  4. Robert

    Please somebody break it down simple for me. why change the default terminal? I had to ditch it from zero. Confused.

    October 30, 2024
    Reply

  5. Frank

    Xsensors is TOO BIG in Version 41

    October 30, 2024
    Reply

  6. Kingsley Omon-Edo

    As they say, “you can’t have a second chance to make a first impression”. And I can say that my fist look at Fedora 41 has been quite impressive and satisfying.

    Fedora 41 with the Gnome desktop (version 47) feels much faster and responsive than the version of Fedora 40 on a VM with similar specs, which is a welcome improvement. The accent color feature is also nice, though personally I think the default blue color of Fedora is more professional and will keep that.

    Furthermore, I think the new default terminal is a much welcome refresh of the terminal experience on the Gnome desktop. It is more modern and feature complete in my opinion.

    So Fedora 41’s first impression to me is quite satisfactory.

    Cheers.

    Kingsley

    October 30, 2024
    Reply

  7. SunnatBEK

    HP ENVY x360 Convertible 15-dr1xxx

    I have been since 2020
    for my laptop above,
    original fingerprint, I am waiting for support :/

    October 30, 2024
    Reply

  8. Václav

    After update from Fedora 40 to 41 “Open in Console” option disappeared from Files (v47.0). Is this a bug? “Show in Files” in Console (v47.1) still works though.

    October 30, 2024
    Reply

  9. Ivan

    i am using a , Lenovo ThinkBook 14 G2 ITL, the current fedora 40 does not support its finger print login. does not work too well. I hope this 41 will fix this. The finger print device disconnects when you setting it up.

    October 30, 2024
    Reply

    • Mutombo

      This has nothing to do with Gnome or Fedora. The Support for fingerprinting can only be done if Lenovo released the driver’s for the fingerprint reader. Ask Lenovo for that.

      October 30, 2024
      Reply

  10. Disco Pupka

    Udało mi się zrobić upgrade z wersji 40 na 41 bez żadnych problemów 🙂 pozdrawiam serdecznie

    October 30, 2024
    Reply

  11. Ednan Penteado

    Achei bom as mudanças.

    October 30, 2024
    Reply

Leave a Reply


The interval between posting a comment and its appearance will be irregular so please DO NOT resend the same post repeatedly. All comments are moderated but this site is not monitored continuously so comments will not appear as soon as posted.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Fedora Linux 41 is available now. Read the release announcement for all the details.

Subscribe to Fedora Magazine via Email

Join 9,979 other subscribers

Contribute to the Magazine

Fedora Magazine is looking for contributors!

The opinions expressed on this website are those of each author, not of the author's employer or of Red Hat. Fedora Magazine aspires to publish all content under a Creative Commons license but may not be able to do so in all cases. You are responsible for ensuring that you have the necessary permission to reuse any work on this site. The Fedora logo is a trademark of Red Hat, Inc. Terms and Conditions