What’s new in Fedora Workstation 39

Fedora Workstation is the premier open source desktop operating system, built by a worldwide community including you! This article describes some of the major user-facing changes in the latest version, Fedora Workstation 39. Get it today from the Fedora Workstation webpage, or upgrade your existing install within the Software app or with dnf system-upgrade in your favourite terminal emulator!
GNOME 45
Fedora Workstation 39 includes the latest version of the GNOME desktop environment, GNOME 45. This version features stylish new widgets in several core apps, a brand new Image Viewer app, a new keyboard backlight setting on supported systems, a more informative Activities button, improved performance, and many other refinements to the user experience all throughout. More details are available in the GNOME 45 release notes.
Little big things
GNOME 45 features several refinements all throughout the experience. Here are just a few:
- A dynamic workspace indicator replaces the static Activities button. This new indicator is more informative, showing the number of workspaces and the currently-focused one all at a glance.
- A new camera activity indicator appears when accessing a camera via Pipewire. This joins the microphone, screencast, and screen recording indicators.
- The Quick Settings menu features a new keyboard backlight setting on supported hardware.
- The default cursors have been redesigned, fixing several long-standing issues with the original set.
- The Adwaita-qt and QGnomePlatform Qt themes are no longer available in Fedora Workstation 39. Qt apps now use the upstream default theme.
Core apps
Many apps in GNOME 45 now use the new user interface widgets featured in libadwaita 1.4. This gives them a beautiful two-tone design with sidebars extending to the full height of the window. Not only does this look great, it also enhances the apps’ adaptability, making them easier to use with smaller window sizes. More details are available here. Additionally, the new headerbar widget enhances visual separation between the headerbar itself and the window’s contents.
Fedora Workstation 39 features GNOME’s new Image Viewer app, internally known as Loupe. It has been written from the ground-up for high performance and adaptability using Rust, GTK 4, and libadwaita.
Several smaller refinements have been made in the core apps. Among many others are the following:
- The Settings app features a new System Details section, a new keyboard layout viewer, easier to understand descriptions, and better keyboard navigability.
- Better ordering of search results in Files.
- It is now possible to remove user data when uninstalling Flatpaks in the Software app.
- Line-by-line scrolling and more useful search results in Calendar.
- Support for copying files, images, and text when using RDP connections in Connections.
Performance improvements
GNOME 45 features a number of performance improvements.
- Hardware-accelerated video decoding is now automatically preferred, where possible.
- Thumbnailing in the Files app is now multithreaded.
- Cursor stutter and latency is significantly reduced.
- Search performance is greatly enhanced in GNOME Shell and within several apps, including Files, Software, and Characters.
Several performance improvements have also been made across the whole stack, including in GLib, GTK’s OpenGL renderer, and systemd. A lot of these performance optimisations would not have been possible without the enabling of frame pointers in the previous version of Fedora Workstation!
Under-the-hood changes throughout Fedora Linux 39
Fedora Linux 39 features many under-the-hood changes. Here are some notable ones:
- Fedora Linux 39 now features a coloured Bash prompt by default!
- The Noto fonts are now the default for languages using the Indic script. This replaces the older Lohit font set.
- The modular repository is no longer available in Fedora Linux 39 due to low usage and lack of active maintenance.
- The Fedora Module Build Service will be sunset around the end-of-life of Fedora Linux 38, i.e. in May 2024.
Also check out…
Cool happenings throughout the Fedora Project!
- November 6, 2023 marks the Fedora Project’s 20th anniversary. Keep your eye on Fedora Magazine for a special 20th anniversary article! 🎉
Scotty_Trees
Thanks to all the devs, maintainers, contributors, bug reporters, and all other volunteers for their efforts for this new release! Been looking forward to this, can’t wait to install this after work today! Love me some new Gnome goodies!
MasterKasper
I just tried Fedora 39 out and in looks real fancy!
Chris
The new sidebars in the core apps look horrible… It’s genuinely a massive usability regression for Files in particular, as the address bar is now so tiny. The old Files was perfect. Just change for the sake of change…
Simon
I wouldn’t say it looks horrible but I am also confused with this obsession about random design changes when the features of GNOME core apps leave much to be desired.
Darvond
It looks like it was designed for a mobile. Hardly befitting a desktop platform, but that’s GNOME for you.
Nick Fenwick
Is the address bar really so tiny? Comparing my Gnome 44 desktop with the screenshot above, it looks like the bar has been reduced by the width of the sidebar, but this still leaves a decent size bar. I do agree that the reduction isn’t functionally useful, there’s no reason to have the ‘Files’ title at the top of that sidebar when the old bar used to be able to use that space. I’d support some kind of option to allow the old behaviour, but with the sidebar now physically occupying the entire column I doubt that would be easy to achieve.
I’m enjoying the custom title bar feature, not sure what version of Gnome this came in (probably years ago and I missed it). VS Code, for example, has an option you have to enable window.titleBarStyle=custom which makes it much more space efficient, and enables other options like moving the Activity Bar to the top.
Pisu S
I switched to KDE.
I’m done.
I have neither the time nor the energy to entertain myself or get excited
by new unwanted changes…..
I remember the full black theme that the high-contrast-inverse theme had back in gnome 3.26 and they removed that !!
For the mobile Gnome is perfect but not for the desktop.
Dave
Can’t wait to install this on my Steam deck, though there is no good fan control.
Nick Fenwick
While I always welcome improvements and the devs’ efforts, I think this article should mention the big change in Extensions in Gnome 45, which has been well reported e.g. https://blogs.gnome.org/shell-dev/2023/09/02/extensions-in-gnome-45/ .. I recommend people check their favourite extensions for compatibility before upgrading, in case you find they simply don’t work and it may be some time before they are updated by their individual maintainers.