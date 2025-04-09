We’re in Kenya. Fedora at Murang’a University

On March 28, 2025, we brought Fedora to Murang’a University of Technology in Kenya. The event introduced students to open source, Fedora Linux, and the many ways they can participate in the global Fedora community.

This wasn’t just another tech talk. It was an open conversation about freedom, community, and innovation—core pillars of both Fedora and the open source movement.

Why open source matters in Kenya

In Kenya, and much of Africa, many students still lack exposure to open source tools, communities, and practices. Technology education often focuses on proprietary systems, and access to learning materials is limited. Curriculum often takes time to be updated, and you could be left behind. For example, most computers in our lab are outdated as many still run on dual-core processors with 4GB RAM, and most use unsupported versions of Windows. Internet speeds can be unreliable as well, which makes software updates a challenge or not possible at all. Replacements take a long time, and students often work in shifts due to limited equipment. Yet, there is a hunger to explore, create, and connect with the global tech ecosystem.

Proprietary software has limited student’s creativity and opportunity. Licensing costs prevent many from using or experimenting with the tools they need. Open source gives students freedom—freedom of choice and freedom from financial burden, to learn, build, and even start their own projects.

Events like ours help bridge that gap. We made open source a real option for students—not just something they hear about online. We showed them options to consider, places to obtain it, and how to get started using it.

Outreachy and the spark

The Open Source at Murang’a event was inspired by my journey as an Outreachy applicant. I discovered Outreachy a while back while looking for opportunities to grow in tech without needing industry experience or big connections. At that time, I was still a student, and my skills were primarily practiced through personal projects I built on my own. I applied for Outreachy based on my essays alone and got selected for this contribution phase.

“I wanted others to see that open source is not something far away. It’s something they can be part of today.” – Joseph – Avalanche Ambassador

Opening the door to Open Source

We began by exploring the fundamentals of open source—the four freedoms, licensing models, and collaborative development. Most attendees were new to these ideas. The concept that software can be free, available, community-driven, and globally impactful sparked them.

From there, we looked at Fedora’s history, its community-driven governance, and its diverse editions built for different user needs. Students were curious about Fedora’s place in the Linux ecosystem and impressed by its role in shaping modern computing.

“Learning about Fedora made me realize there’s a global community I can be part of—right from Murang’a.” – John Mwangi

How can you contribute?

Most students believed that contributing to open projects required advanced programming skills but we broke that myth. I introduced them to Fedora’s various contribution pathways—writing documentation, translating content, testing features, designing UI, and community building.

One moment stood out: when students realized their storytelling, writing, or design skills could directly contribute to a global project. That shift in mindset was powerful.

“I thought open source was just for tech experts. Now I know I can contribute through writing. I feel seen.” – Prudence, MUT student

Breaking barriers in Kenya

When we look at tech education in Kenya, we still face major hurdles—limited resources, infrastructure challenges, and lack of awareness about global communities like Fedora. But this event showed that curiosity and collaboration can beat those odds.

We had over 70 students attend, mostly from the university’s Computer Science and IT departments A few came from other departments, and 3-5 from local groups as well. It took a lot of work to get the word out—working with local partners and sharing messages that students could connect with.

Fedora’s support for diversity made a difference. We showed how Fedora welcomes people from all backgrounds, and that matched what many young Kenyans are looking for.

“The inclusive event organizing checklist showed me that Fedora cares about people, not just code.” – Joseph Mahihu

These words captured the energy in the room. This was about more than just tech. It was about finding a place to belong.

Many students asked questions about working in tech. Some were curious about whether open source experience could help them get jobs. The answer is yes. In Kenya, open source could be a stepping stone to careers in government, local businesses, or even self-employment. We discussed how students could contribute, gain experience, and then explore global remote opportunities or launch their own open projects.This was an unforgettable experience, and I can’t wait to see how this new wave of contributors shapes the future of Fedora in Kenya.

What’s next for Fedora in Kenya?

We’re not stopping here. This event started something. Here’s what’s next:

🗓️ June 21, 2025: Online workshop looking at documentation in Fedora. A planning guide is already in google docs to make this event impactful.

📍 Regular Fedora meetup in Nairobi, Kenya to track contributions and continue the momentum.

Cornelius Emase, Outreachy applicant, community advocate, and Fedora contributor

