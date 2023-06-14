Use systemd-cryptenroll with FIDO U2F or TPM2 to decrypt your disk

Fedora Workstation includes systemd-cryptenroll by default which makes adding alternative methods for unlocking LUKS partitions fairly straight forward. This article shows how to use either a TPM2 chip or a FIDO U2F security key as an alternative factor to the passphrase when unlocking your LUKS partitions.
Previous articles
A TPM2 chip is a little piece of storage with secure APIs where you can store secrets protected by Secure Boot. Secure Boot establishes a chain of trust by computing hashes based on, for example, hardware or software components. This way you can store a LUKS decryption key which is only accessible if the system is in a non-tampered state (in theory). Unfortunately, this means you’ll want to measure things like your initramfs and kernel into this state which means invalidating this factor every time you do a system upgrade. FIDO U2F keys do not suffer from this problem as they are not tied to the hardware platform.
Check out my previous article about using an integrated TPM2 secure storage device to learn more in-depth specifics about how TPM2-based unlocking works and its security implications.
The previous article, however, uses clevis which adds additional dependencies and has a more complex interface than using the already present systemd-cryptenroll.
A FIDO2 or FIDO U2F compliant key is an external storage device with secure APIs for storing and retrieving secrets. These keys can be used as a second- or sole-factor in authentication flows. Secrets never leave the device and verification is done on the client. So attack scenarios like fishing are mitigated by design as compared to other MFA (multi-factor authentication) technologies like TOTP (time-based one time passwords).
A previous post about FIDO U2F / FIDO2 keys here on Fedora Magazine showed how to set up those keys for Linux PAM authentication – primarily sudo and GNOME login.
Find your encrypted LUKS disks
For the following sections you need the filesystem path(s) to your LUKS encrypted partition(s). Use lsblk to find them.
$> lsblk NAME MAJ:MIN RM SIZE RO TYPE MOUNTPOINTS sda 8:0 1 0B 0 disk sdb 8:16 1 0B 0 disk zram0 252:0 0 8G 0 disk [SWAP] nvme0n1 259:0 0 476.9G 0 disk ├─nvme0n1p1 259:1 0 600M 0 part /boot/efi ├─nvme0n1p2 259:2 0 1G 0 part /boot └─nvme0n1p3 259:3 0 475.4G 0 part └─luks-fdb98c38-... 253:0 0 475.3G 0 crypt /home /
Find the partition number(s) hosting the luks- partition of type crypt. In this case that’d be /dev/nvme0n1p3. Use this path as target for the following sections.
(Maybe) Get rid of clevis
Assuming you followed the previous post on using TPM2 you might want to unbind and remove clevis before proceeding with systemd-cryptenroll. Otherwise just skip this section.
First, remove any TPM2 binding from the LUKS secrets slots. Beware: do not remove slot 0 as it contains the passphrase binding!
$ sudo clevis luks list -d /dev/nvme0n1p3 ... Slot 1 (or whichever is your TPM2 binding) ... $ sudo clevis luks unbind -d /dev/nvme0n1p3 -s 1
Now remove the clevis packages.
sudo dnf remove -y clevis clevis-luks clevis-dracut clevis-udisks2 clevis-systemd
Choose TPM2 or FIDO as an alternative decryption method
The following steps are required for both methods. Choose one to your liking.
- Add the corresponding dracut module so support is available in the initramfs at boot
- Enroll / bind a LUKS secret slot tied to either the TPM2 or the FIDO key
- Update /etc/crypttab with the new configuration
- Rebuild the initramfs to apply the changes
It is important to run dracut last to not only include new dependencies but also your updated crypttab in the initramfs.
Use systemd-cryptenroll with a FIDO U2F key
Add the fido2 dracut module to your dracut configuration.
$ echo "add_dracutmodules+=\" fido2 \"" | sudo tee /etc/dracut.conf.d/fido2.conf add_dracutmodules+=" fido2 "
Now enroll the FIDO key with your LUKS partition as an alternative decryption factor. See systemd-cryptenroll(1) for options to control features like touch or pin prompt. By default presence and pin are requested for enrollment and use.
sudo systemd-cryptenroll --fido2-device auto /dev/nvmen1p3
Update /etc/crypttab and append fido2-device=auto to the appropriate line’s options. A line in crypttab consists of four fields with the last one being a comma separated list.
Finally, rebuild your initramfs using dracut. The following command will rebuild your currently-booted initramfs slot.
sudo dracut -f
Don’t worry about the FIDO key not working or about losing it since the passphrase is still available as a fallback.
You’ll now be prompted at boot to enter the PIN of your FIDO key. Be aware that the PIN entry prompt looks exactly the same as the passphrase prompt. You will notice a difference only when using the terminal (which you can view by hitting the ESC key). After entering the correct PIN the hardware token will prompt you to touch it which (also) is not indicated on the prompt. If it does not prompt for a touch, then systemd-cryptenroll was not able to find a hardware token corresponding to the entered PIN.
Note: systemd-cryptenroll does not currently work with multiple connected hardware tokens.
Use systemd-cryptenroll with a TPM2 chip
Add the tpm2-tss module to your dracut configuration.
$ echo "add_dracutmodules+=\" tpm2-tss \"" | sudo tee /etc/dracut.conf.d/tpm2.conf add_dracutmodules+=" tpm2-tss "
Enroll the TPM2 chip as alternative decryption factor for your LUKS partition(s). The ‐‐wipe-slot tpm2 option ensures that after successful enrollment any previous bindings are removed. Use this command every time you need to update the binding.
sudo systemd-cryptenroll --wipe-slot tpm2 --tpm2-device auto --tpm2-pcrs "0+1+2+3+4+5+7+9" /dev/nvme0n1p3
Update /etc/crypttab and append tpm2-device=auto,tpm2-pcrs=0+1+2+3+4+5+7+9 to the appropriate line’s options, depending on the PCRs used. A line in crypttab consists of four fields with the last one being a plus separated list.
Last but not least, rebuild your initramfs using dracut. The following command will rebuild your currently booted initramfs slot.
sudo dracut -f
Dave
I hope these modules make it into the default initramfs one day, as I don’t see any reason not to ship them in the default initramfs image.
This would make the whole configuration easier.
Alexander Wellbrock
Good point! Especially on rpm-ostree, where using overlays to get e.g. the tpm2-tools package requires ostree to re-apply the overlay on every update and you also need to enable initramfs generation manually. For Fedora Workstation it is manageable I think, but would be convenient if use of systemd-cryptenroll were the only step to do
Akhila
It would be great to do this also on Silverblue, is there any way?
Dave
I used it on silverblue, you have to enable rebuilding of initramfs and overlay the tpm2-tools package, iirc
Akhila
Thanks Dave, Searching for enablung rebuilding of initramfs has put me in the right direction. Now I’ve successfully avoided painfully typing my LUKS password everytime I reboot. I wrote a little guide to myself and I will put it below. To all readers, please be noted that I’m a noob so kindly correct me if possible.
#tpm2 tools are already present in Fedora Silverblue 38 and above
#enable initramfs regeneration
su
rpm-ostree initramfs –enable
#Enroll the TPM2 chip as alternative decryption factor, avoided PCR 9 and others as they give troubles
systemd-cryptenroll –wipe-slot tpm2 –tpm2-device auto –tpm2-pcrs “0+1+4+5+7” /dev/nvme0n1p3
#open crypttab
nano /etc/crypttab
#in the appropriate line’s options, delete “discard” and append to crypttab
tpm2-device=auto,tpm2-pcrs=0+1+4+5+7
#regenerate initramfs
rpm-ostree initramfs-etc –force-sync
Alexander Wellbrock
Awesome! Good find and thanks for sharing!
Alexander Wellbrock
I at least verified that the fido2 configuration of dracut results in the fido2 module being available in the initramfs built by dracut. If you happen to test this, feel free to share your findings here 🙂
Rodrigo
Oh yeah, this was incredible easy. Just enrolled my Yubikey 5 with PIN+Touch.
The only diference that on my system the root partition is actually
, so please be aware to point to the right partition.
Gregory Bartholomew
Thanks for pointing this out Rodrigo. A section has been added to the article to make that clarification.
Kai
Thanks for making this great guide! I had a bit of trouble with the TPM2 setup; turns out that the tpm2-pcrs option in /etc/crypttab should have the numbers plus-separated, not comma-separated, and also that you don’t need it because systemd-cryptenroll puts the list of PCRs in the LUKS header. Hope that helps anyone else with the same issue!
Gregory Bartholomew
Thanks for pointing out the mistake in the crypttab format. The article has been corrected.
Nathanaël Renaud
Hello everyone,
I am using two FIDO keys for unlocking my drives and since I had a primary FIDO key and a backup one, I thought that it would not matter to have another unlocking method for my drives, like a password or a recuperation code… Big mistake, becauseit will definitely work, but if later you wish to add another method, like let say that your primary key dies, you will not be able to register a new method because the tool to do so are designed to work with password for new registration.
The workaround I found was do dump the luks header with a third method like a password, then drop the third method. If later you need to change the mothods you can restore the header with the password and proceed…
Maybe this is not a problem anymore because I haven’t tried to add a method since months, or maybe there was already a way to add methods but I never found it…
Alexander Wellbrock
As a side-note: I don’t think it adds anything for securing your disk to remove the password slot all together. With a fido key as unlocking method you can choose a long and secure decryption passphrase, stored in a password manager and only ever use it to rebind your fido key(s) or tpm configuration or as a backup if you loose access through the other methods.
Is there any particular reason why you removed the passphrase slot?
papa's burgeria
Can you talk more about FIDO U2F or TPM2?
Jens
Hello everyone,
I am using TPM2 (PCRs 0+1+2+4+7) to secure the luks key and it works fine unless I update the kernel.
Everytime ‘dnf update’ installs a new kernel/initramfs/grub-entry and I reboot the host to boot the new kernel, I have to enter the passphrase again to unlock the disk.
I thougth, unless I use PCR 9, the update of the initramfs should not lock the secret.
Is there a chance/method to avoid the need of manual unlocking with the passphrase after ‘dnf update’, because most of my hosts are remote and headless.
Kelsar
I wish it was possible to use TPM and FIDO as combination, since they verify different things.
Francois
I tried this two times now, but I can’t get it working.