Development on Fedora 29 Atomic and Fedora 29 Cloud editions is wrapping up, and features a range of new features and enhancements.

Latest Packages

Fedora 29 Atomic and Cloud provides latest version of packages from Fedora 29.

Both Fedora Cloud Base and Atomic Host provide the latest available versions of packages in Fedora 29 containing all features and bug fixes done in individual packages like the kernel, cockpit and more. Additionally, Fedora Atomic Host includes the latest version of podman, which provides the ability to use OCI containers and runc.

Install packages with URL

The new version of Fedora Atomic Host also allows installation of packages directly using URLs. rpm-ostree has added support for passing URLs to RPMs to install packages. It can be used notably with `rpm-ostree install` and `rpm-ostree override replace`. For example:

sudo rpm-ostree install https://kojipkgs.fedoraproject.org//packages/wget/1.19.5/5.fc29/x86_64/wget-1.19.5-5.fc29.x86_64.rpm

Migration of AWS Resource IDs

The AMIs for both Cloud-base and Atomic Host are now migrated from short resource IDs to longer resource IDs. For example, if the AMI IDs were ami-1234abc0, after the migration, they would be in the format like: ami-1234567890abcdef0.

Test out Fedora 29 Atomic and Cloud

Fedora Atomic Working Group and Cloud SIG are organizing a Test Day next Monday, 1st October.

This Test Day is to make sure that all artifacts from Fedora 29 Atomic Host and Cloud Base are working as expected and to catch and fix bugs early. For Atomic Host, there are ISO and QCOW2 images available to test on the aarch64, ppc64le and x86_64 architectures. Additionally, there are libvirt and virtualbox vagrant images for both Atomic Host and Cloud Base. If you use AWS to lunch instances in cloud, you can help by testing the AMIs both Atomic Host and Cloud Base.

All the details on how and what to test, and more information about the available media download details are available at test wiki page.

How do test days work?

A test day is an event where anyone can help make sure that changes in Fedora work well in the upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate and and the public is welcome at these events.

The wiki page provides lot of good information on what and how to test. Once you have tested, you can log your results in the test day web application.