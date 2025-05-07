Each Fedora release is only possible thanks to the dedication of many contributors. One of the most important ways you can get involved is by participating in Test Days! This article describes the steps in proposing and scheduling test days.

As Fedora 43 development moves ahead, it’s time to start planning and proposing Test Days. A Test Day is a focused event where contributors and users come together to test a specific feature, component, or area of the Fedora distribution. These events usually happen around a test-day Matrix channel for live interaction. The results are coordinated through a Fedora Wiki page and Test Days App. Test Days play a critical role in ensuring Fedora Linux continues to deliver a stable and high-quality experience.

Test Days can focus on many things — not just code! We regularly host Test Days for localization (l10n), internationalization (i18n), desktop environments like GNOME, and major system components like the Linux kernel. You can learn more about Fedora QA Test Days here!

How to propose a Test Day

Anyone can propose and host a Test Day! Whether you want to lead it yourself, collaborate with the Fedora QA team, or just need a little help getting started, you’re welcome to participate.

To propose a Test Day, simply file a ticket in the fedora-qa pagure and tag it with test days . You can see an example here.

If you’re new to organizing, we have a full guide to help you set up and run a successful event. The information at SOP: Test Day Management will go a long way to help you

The current schedule of Test Days and available slots are available here. When selecting a date, please keep in mind the Fedora 43 development milestones, such as the Beta Freeze and Final Freeze.

Scheduling notes

We traditionally schedule Test Days on Thursdays. However, if you are organizing a series of related Test Days (for example, the Kernel or GNOME Test Weeks), we often schedule them over Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. If Thursday slots are full, or special timing is needed for your topic, don’t worry — we can open up additional days.

Just note your preferred dates when filing your ticket, and we’ll work with you!

Help with ongoing Test Days

If you don’t want to host your own Test Day but would still like to help, you can participate in ongoing events, including:

GNOME Test Day

i18n Test Day

Kernel Test Week(s)

Upgrade Test Day

IoT Test Week

Cloud Test Day

Fedora CoreOS Test Week

These recurring Test Days help ensure that major areas of Fedora are working well across the release cycle.

Questions?

If you have any questions about Test Days — whether proposing, organizing, or participating — please don’t hesitate to contact the Fedora QA team via Matrix!

Or via email 📧 test@lists.fedoraproject.org, or IRC 💬 #fedora-qa on Libera Chat: Join here

We look forward to seeing you at Fedora 43 Test Days!