The Fedora community is much more than just a distribution of Linux. We are a vibrant large community encompassing many different viewpoints, goals, and ideas.

Opensource.com is running a blogging challenge to collect information about how communities function and grow. These conversations are very important to Fedora on a regular basis. By participating, you become part of the worldwide spread of open source and the ideas behind it.

What you can do

Write a blog post about this week’s theme and publish it. Please consider adding the link in the comments to this post. Tweet or use other social media to send your link to both opensource.com and us, by including the hashtags #osscommunities and #Fedora.

Opensource.com will publish a roundup of posts every Friday. Do you want to see your post included? Then let us know about it by Thursday.

This week’s theme is encouraging new contributors.

You’re free to write about anything related to the theme. But opensource.com offers the following suggested topics:

10 steps to keeping new contributors once you have their attention

7 steps for onboarding new community members

3 best places for finding new users

How did you get started in your first project?

3 best tips you’ve received for attracting new contributors

3 ways to find the right type of contributor and where to find them

The 3 most important things to do with a new project that most people miss and 3 projects that got it right

We look forward to seeing your stories!