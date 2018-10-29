Say thanks during Fedora Appreciation Week (Nov. 5-11)

Posted by on October 29, 2018
Say thanks during Fedora Appreciation Week 2018 (Nov. 5-11)

This year, the first-ever Fedora Appreciation Week will run from Monday, November 5th to Sunday, November 11th. Fedora Appreciation Week is an annual event organized by the Fedora Community Operations (CommOps) team. It’s a week-long event to celebrate efforts of Fedora Project contributors and to say “thank you” to each other.

This year, the Appreciation Week runs during the fifteenth anniversary of the Fedora Project. The Fedora Project has changed in many ways since 2003, but not the importance of our contributor community. This is a week to celebrate the friends, colleagues, and contributors who are part of this fifteen-year open source saga. Learn more about the event here.

How to participate?

Consider using one or many of the methods below to participate.

Write a Contributor Story

Contributor Stories are just that: the record of our best moments with our Fedora friends. The story can be about our work in Fedora, or something personal or unique you’d like to share with the community. Selected stories will be shared on the Community Blog every day during Fedora Appreciation Week.

See some examples, and consider writing one of your own.

Share your favorite community pictures

Share some of your photos with the community to be featured on the Community Blog and official Fedora social media in this thread.

Send a Fedora Happiness Packet

Happiness Packets are public or private notes of thanks you can send as emails to other contributors. The Fedora Happiness Packets website was created as part of GSoC 2018 and is based off of happinesspackets.io.

Send one now!

Write your appreciation

There are other ways to write and share your appreciation for someone and what they bring to our community. If you’re not sure of a specific person, you can also tweet general appreciation of Fedora. Consider these ideas:

  • Write a blog post
  • Tweet a “thank you” at @fedora
  • Tweet a hat tip / thanks to another Fedora contributor with hashtag #WeAreFedora

You can also read more here on the Fedora Community Blog.

Justin W. Flory

  1. Thomas

    Thanks, developers! I’ve been using Fedora for about 3 years now and I’m very happy with it! It turned out to be the most suitable Linux distro to me. Quickly renewing and still not unstable (most of the time. Unstableless only concerns Bluetooth/Wifi 🙁 ).

    I would have liked to thank you on Mastodon (joinmastodon.org) but unfortunately there’s no official Fedora Mastodon account. Maybe you want to join a popular, decentralized FOSS Twitter alternative? 🙂 Would love to see that coming!

    October 29, 2018
  2. Glen Devendorf

    Thanks to all contributors to Fedora.

    October 29, 2018
