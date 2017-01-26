Earlier this month, PulseAudio 10.0 was released. It’s now available from the official Fedora repositories for all users running Fedora 25. PulseAudio is the default sound server in Fedora. That makes it the primary piece of software responsible for sound on your Fedora system. Version 10.0 is the latest major release from the PA team. It has many bugfixes and enhancements since the 9.0 release in mid-2016.

Fixes and improvements

PulseAudio 10.0 has improved support for Bluetooth profiles. It can now switch automatically between the the A2DP profile typically used for music, and the HSP profile used for telephony and VOIP. It now also stores different volume level settings for the A2DP and HSP bluetooth profiles.

There’s also has better support for USB connected surround sound devices. If you plugged in a device like this previously, it wouldn’t work. Version 10 now should allow these devices to work normally.

Other improvements and bugfixes in version 10 include:

The new module-allow-passthrough module prioritizes pass-through streams.

module prioritizes pass-through streams. pulseaudio.socket is always started first if systemd is used to start PulseAudio.

Compatibility issues with OpenSSL 1.1.0 are fixed.

For a full changelog and detailed descriptions of changes in version 10.0, read the Release Notes.

Found a bug?

As with any software, there are probably still bugs in PulseAudio. Therefore, if you run into one, you might find this Fedora wiki page useful. As that page suggests, you should file bugs upstream and not in Fedora. That way they’ll get noticed by the people best situated to fix them. Any fixes make their way back down to Fedora in stable updates later.