It’s almost time for the Linux Distributions DevRoom at FOSDEM again! Let’s dive into what we’d like to see and how you can get involved! Submit your talk to FOSDEM, when you’re ready! Read on for further information.

What is the Distributions DevRoom?

From the FOSDEM website:

Developer rooms are assigned to self-organising groups to work together on open source projects, to discuss topics relevant to a broader subset of the community, etc.

The general idea is that a group of people get together to organize a mini-event inside the FOSDEM umbrella. The groups of folks submit a proposal to the FOSDEM organizers, and then recruit content and build a schedule for the room. Everyone involved is likely to be a volunteer, but the content is always extremely beneficial, and presented by leaders and experts on their topics.

The Distributions DevRoom provides a unique home for the convergence of several different Linux distribution communities to share ideas and start conversations that matter to all of us. Although there are several different distributions that have different approaches to software packaging, choice of desktop environments, and various use cases, this Distributions DevRoom is a historic open forum. It is unique to FOSDEM in making a space for all of our communities to share and learn from each other.

Why is Fedora Project helping to organize this event?

The Fedora Project is co-organizing the Distributions Devroom at FOSDEM to foster collaboration and innovation among the diverse Linux distribution communities. By facilitating this Devroom, Fedora seeks to provide a space for open-source contributors and maintainers to exchange ideas, address shared challenges, and work on cross-distro interoperability. This event supports Fedora’s commitment to community-driven development, reflecting its values of openness and inclusivity. Join us to connect with fellow distribution developers, learn about pioneering projects, and contribute to shaping the future of Linux distributions.

Submit a talk and help support the Distributions DevRoom!

We are looking for your most incredible talk for the Distributions DevRoom! No matter where your focus in Linux is (development, community, distribution, testing, documentation, etc.), we want to hear from you. The full CFP details can be found on the CFP email archive. For inspiration, you can even look at the schedule that we had last year!

Important Dates

1 December – Call for Participation (CFP) closes

1 – 5 December – Submissions reviewed

6 December – Speakers notified

12 December – Deadline for speakers to confirm

15 December – developer rooms publish complete schedules

Help out as a volunteer

Will you be at FOSDEM in 2025? The Distributions DevRoom welcomes volunteers to help with various day-of logistics for running the dev room. The list isn’t yet defined specifically, but generally we need people to do these things:

Speaker introduction and microphone-runner for questions

Time-keeping (reminding speakers how much time they have left to keep us on schedule)

Speaker support (making sure the on-deck speakers know what they need to do to get going on time)

Staffing the door (reminding folks in the hall or entering the room to be respectful)

If you are interested in helping out with the Distributions DevRoom, send an introduction email to the FOSDEM distributions-devroom mailing list.

Whether you speak, volunteer, or just attend: FOSDEM is the best

FOSDEM is a free conference that requires no registration of any kind. You just show up on the days of the event, and then attend the talks that you want to attend. It is an extremely popular event, so the talks are also recorded and posted later on the FOSDEM website.

When the Distributions DevRoom schedule is live, you’ll be able to find it on the FOSDEM website, so keep an eye out for updates!

Don’t miss the chance to connect with the Linux distribution community! Whether you’re passionate about the future of operating systems or just curious about the latest developments, the Distributions Devroom at FOSDEM is your opportunity to engage with like-minded enthusiasts and developers. Join us for in-depth discussions, technical insights, and collaborative sessions. Be part of shaping the next wave of innovation in Linux distributions! Mark your calendar, and come ready to contribute, learn, and be inspired.