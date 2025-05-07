The Fedora Project is built on the dedication, mentorship, and relentless efforts of contributors who continuously go above and beyond. From reviewing pull requests to onboarding new community members, from writing documentation to organizing events — it’s these quiet champions who make Fedora thrive. As a part of the Fedora Mentor Summit , we would be declaring the results. This wiki underscores the sentiment and the thought that went into this recognition programme.

As we gear up to recognize outstanding mentors and contributors in our community, we invite you to nominate those individuals who’ve made a lasting impact — the ones who’ve guided, inspired, or stood out through their unwavering contributions. Whether it’s a long-time mentor who helped you take your first steps, or a contributor whose work has left a mark across Fedora’s landscape — now is the time to celebrate them! Read more about the nomination process and submit your nomination at the link below:

👉 Submit your nominations here: https://forms.gle/xB8ng7GH9niT2Sza8

🗓 Deadline: 16 May 2025

Let’s spotlight the amazing humans who power Fedora. Your nomination could be the recognition someone has long deserved — and a moment of pride for our whole community.