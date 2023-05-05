New AWS storage type for Fedora Linux

Posted by on May 5, 2023 2 Comments

Photo by Rodion Kutsaiev on Unsplash (cropped)

Recent Posts

Kernel 6.3 Test Week

Contribute at the Fedora Linux Test Week for Kernel 6.3

Anaconda Installer Partitioning and Storage Survey Results

The Community Platform Engineering F2F 2023 Experience – Part I

If you filter Fedora Linux AWS images using a script, you might notice a change in the image names. The Fedora Cloud SIG recently updated the image publishing configuration to use the latest generation storage option and simplify the image listings.

This involves two changes:

  • Replacing gp2 storage with gp3 storage by default for new images
  • Removing standard storage from new images

What’s the benefit of these changes?

The gp3 storage type appeared in 2020 and switching to that storage type for Fedora Linux users means more consistent performance for a lower cost. (For more details, read Corey Quinn’s helpful blog post.)

Removing standard storage from new image uploads means we’re creating half the AMIs we created before and it reduces the number of images you need to review when launching an instance. Finding the right Fedora Linux image for your deployment should be a little easier.

What if I really like the other storage types?

When you launch your instance, you can choose any storage type that is compatible with your instance in your preferred region. Although Fedora Linux images will have gp3 set as the default, you can choose from any other storage type at launch time.

How should I adjust my scripts that look for Fedora Linux images on AWS?

The format of the image names remains the same, but you’ll notice a new string in the storage type portion of the image name. As an example, here’s what you would see before the change was made:

Fedora-Cloud-Base-Rawhide-20230503.n.0.aarch64-hvm-us-east-1-standard-0
Fedora-Cloud-Base-Rawhide-20230503.n.0.aarch64-hvm-us-east-1-gp2-0
Fedora-Cloud-Base-Rawhide-20230503.n.0.x86_64-hvm-us-east-1-standard-0
Fedora-Cloud-Base-Rawhide-20230503.n.0.x86_64-hvm-us-east-1-gp2-0

After the change, there is only one image per release and architecture:

Fedora-Cloud-Base-Rawhide-20230504.n.0.aarch64-hvm-us-east-1-gp3-0
Fedora-Cloud-Base-Rawhide-20230504.n.0.x86_64-hvm-us-east-1-gp3-0

Why was this change made?

The Fedora Cloud SIG wants to make the Fedora Linux cloud experience the best it can possibly be on every public cloud platform. This change gives Fedora Linux a better performing default storage option at a lower cost, reduces the overhead from creating AMIs on AWS, and simplifies the Fedora Linux image listings.

Read the Fedora change proposals for removing standard storage and switching the default to gp3 for a lot more detail. As always, you can find members of the Fedora Cloud SIG and join our group on Fedora Matrix or on Libera IRC in #fedora-cloud.

Fedora Project community

Major Hayden

Major is a Fedora packager and runs Fedora on many different clouds. He works with RHEL on clouds at Red Hat, writes posts on his blog, and enjoys contributing to open source projects. He's also a ham radio operator (W5WUT). 📻

2 Comments

Add Comment →

  1. newton

    estamos novamente aqui ,pós estamos na luta todo dia por nosso grande Fedora ,onde e grande esta luta ,por tecnologias de ponta .e também nossos internautas ou até gente que deseja um Linux grande ,venha fazer parte dar sua opinião ,pós e muito importante ,e ajuda na divulgação ,obrigado

    May 5, 2023
    Reply

  2. Mr Grandpa Leslie Satenstein, Montreal,Que

    Hola Newton,
    I am bilingual Canadian (English, French), with a Spanish wife from whom I learned much vocabulary.

    I am a devoted Fedora user, I started with it in 2004 and never gave up support.
    I am of the opinion that we appreciate what each developer or support person provides to make it the best of the best Linux Distributions.
    I mentioned I was bilingual. well, I am mostly a Gnome and KDE user. When I think in Spanish, I use XFCE and also Fedora Rawhide.
    I enjoy helping the developers test new Fedora beta versions.

    May 6, 2023
    Reply

Leave a Reply


The interval between posting a comment and its appearance will be irregular so please DO NOT resend the same post repeatedly. All comments are moderated but this site is not monitored continuously so comments will not appear as soon as posted.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Fedora Linux 38 is available now. Read the release announcement for all the details.

Subscribe to Fedora Magazine via Email

Join 9,210 other subscribers

Contribute to the Magazine

Fedora Magazine is looking for contributors!

The opinions expressed on this website are those of each author, not of the author's employer or of Red Hat. Fedora Magazine aspires to publish all content under a Creative Commons license but may not be able to do so in all cases. You are responsible for ensuring that you have the necessary permission to reuse any work on this site. The Fedora logo is a trademark of Red Hat, Inc. Terms and Conditions

%d bloggers like this: