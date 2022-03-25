“March of the penguins” or “How the OS vendors get their ducks in a row”

Various engineers that work on the Fedora Linux product line are brewing up a storm again. To find out more about their plans for world domination, check out this video!
Craig Mouldey
I would be happy if, with the lead up to 36 you put out an update to let me use my Canon printer again. Fedora actually identified my Pixma 3260 printer and it functioned well. But Fedora and my printer no longer speak together, no doubt put off by a recent daily update. I deleted my printer, since it wouldn’t work, with print jobs ‘pending’ but never running. Fedora scanned and came up with CUPS-BRF-PRINTER. It doesn’t work, period.
Gregory Bartholomew
Hi Craig. The Fedora Project has a community-driven support forum at ask.fedoraproject.org. You might be able to get assistance with your printer problem there.
Garrett Frost
Just spin up an older working fedora appVM and attach the printer to it.
Perfect way to insulate your functionality from these kinds of breakage.
If that seems ‘out of scope’ for your usual setup, give qubesOS a go.
Frederik
That’s a horrible “solution”. Printers should work and not break. Taking a core functionality of a desktop operating system, that used to support the printer, and stuffing it into a VM just admits that the operating system isn’t up to the task.
Andre Gompel
Craig and Al:
it has been my experience that the almost only time Fedora bugs (or serious shortcomings) are really considered and therefore quickly fixed, is at the time of a beta release, or just after release.
My guess is that merger of all the version control (git for Fedora) forks, bring back some old bugs which were fixed !
So please, report quickly bugs in new release of Fedora, as a useful contribution.
Ed Scott
I have run Fedora in the past and liked it. In recent times I have mostly run Ubuntu primarily because “Linux Format” folks have seemed to prefer it and focus on it. I may try Fedora again. Things that would be attractive to me:
I wish there were version of Fedora that came with everything setup for photography like GIMP and darktable, color management for scanners and printers, and Wine and whatever else all setup for me to install Photoshop 6 or 7,
A Fedora version that was like DragonOS (based on Lubuntu) all setup for SDR (Software Defined Radio) – the various SDR receivers and transceivers which are popular. This should also have the most useful Ham and shortwave software whether or not using an SDR.
A Fedora version targeted at RVing. Since RVers are often using amateur radio and doing photography, this might include items 1 and 2 above.
I know how to learn about Ubuntu (books, articles in “Linux Format”, etc.) but I don’t know how to learn about Fedora. I wish Fedora were available preinstalled on a laptop not made in China. I like rebuilding old beige server cases (circa 1990s) to use the latest AMD CPUs and GPUs using Mobos from Taiwan or Japan, to be Linux workstations. I am glad that “Linux Pro” still comes with DVDs and think “Linux Format” made a mistake in discontinuing DVDs. I wish there were more Fedora related content in these magazines.
Nick
I just want to stop and say that I am thankful to see that I am not the only ham using Fedora.
If you want to consider an unofficial roll of Fedora targeted at SDR and amateur, I’d be happy to participate.
Richard J Garrow
Awsome session really enjoyed knowing what RH is doing with Fedora. Thanks..
Jeffersonian
What a silly comment !
Open-source and Linux exists exactly to prevent anyone in the computer world to dominate.
I like and wish good fortune to Fedora and Red Hat, but the new owner of RH (IBM) must remember their past experience with SNA (System Network Architecture): a fiasco, because most everyone preferred OSI (Open Systems Interconnect), and Unix then. (Open Source but not free since the outset).
Richard England
I suspect that “world domination” was intended to be a bit of tongue in cheek humor.
newton
amo Linux e nosso Fedora e sensacional de bom ,um sistema simples cheio de muito aprendizado ,todo ser humano deveria conhecer usar o sistema Linux ,livre e bom para aprender tecnologias de ponta ,parabéns Fedora
Clark dale
gnome-books has not been updated since it was released , only versions numbers are being changed, better to retire such products.
eerf2w3e
hey guys how download all package of fedora, source code etc?
how using fedora offline?
Daniel Letai
There are 2 basic options – using dnf reposync plugin or using rsync.
Using rsync is distro agnostic but can’t benefit from mirrorlist or rpm semantics – you must choose the url you’re downloading from and there is no builtin protection against a repo update during the rsync which might result in a mismatch between repodata and the rpm versions.
An rsync example:
rsync -a –partial –delete-after –delay-updates –info=progress2 rsync://mirrors.n-ix.net/fedora/releases/$ver/Everything/x86_64/os $rootdir/fedora/releases/$ver/Everything/x86_64/
You will need to consult the fedora mirrors page, and for good citizenship not abuse primary mirrors: https://admin.fedoraproject.org/mirrormanager/mirrors/Fedora/35/x86_64
You may wish to consult https://fedoraproject.org/wiki/Infrastructure/Mirroring if you decide to go down this path.
Personally I prefer using dnf reposync:
repos=fedora*,update*
dnf reposync –enablerepo=$repos –repoid=$repos –download-metadata –remote-time –newest-only –delete –forcearch=x86_64 –download-path=$mypath –releasever=35
Obviously match the releasever to whatever version you wish to download.
This will work from a vanilla fedora – if you add repos with names beginning with fedora or update, you might have to construct the repolist by hand, using something like:
dnf –disablerepo=* –enablerepo=$repos repolist
To see what the list resolves to on your OS.
HTH
Daniel Letai
The posted comment has garbled the code – most options require double dash, and all globes should be preceded by backslash.