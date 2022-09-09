Manual action required to update Fedora Silverblue, Kinoite and IoT (version 36)

Due to an unfortunate combination of issues, the Fedora Silverblue, Kinoite and IoT variants that are running a version from 36.20220810.0 and later are no longer able to update to the latest version.

You can use these two commands to work around the bugs:

$ sudo find /boot/efi -exec touch '{}' ';' $ sudo touch /etc/kernel/cmdline

Afterwards, you can update your system as usual with GNOME Software (on Silverblue) or via:

$ sudo rpm-ostree upgrade

These two issues are rooted in GRUB2 bugs that have only landed in Fedora and do not affect CentOS Stream 9 or RHEL. This also does not affect Fedora CoreOS for different reasons.

You can get more details about those issues in the tracker for Fedora Silverblue: https://github.com/fedora-silverblue/issue-tracker/issues/322