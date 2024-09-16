Inviting testers for Git forge usecases

Posted by on September 16, 2024

Following @t0xic0der and @humaton’s talk on the Git forge ARC (Advance Reconaissance Crew) investigation during Fedora Linux Release Party 40 and more recently, @humaton’s talk on the topic during Flock To Fedora 2024 – we have opened up our ARC investigation to all contributors within the Fedora Project. Please refer to the ARC initiative page to create or retrieve the use case requirements for the Git forge replacement. As part of that we created community deployments for GitLab and Forgejo.

Testing GitLab instance

The GitLab instance has limited access and needs manual approval of the account. To get an account on this instance please follow the instructions below:

  1. Create an account on the GitLab instance
  2. Open a ticket on Fedora Infrastructure issue
    1. Use Approve my user on GitLab test instance as summary
    2. In Types choose gitlab_testing_request template
    3. Fill in the template
  3. Wait for us to approve your account

Our test GitLab instance doesn’t allow SSH pushes. You need to use HTTPS to push changes to the repository.

Testing Forgejo instance

Forgejo test instance is much more straightforward when creating an account as it is connected to our staging Fedora Account System. To get an account follow the instructions below:

  1. Create an account in staging Fedora Account System (you can skip this step if you already have the staging Fedora account)
  2. Login to Forgejo test instance with your staging Fedora account using Sign In with Fedora Accounts button

Our test Forgejo instance is hosted in the same environment as the GitLab test instance so it doesn’t allow SSH pushes either. You need to use https to push changes to the repository.

Since the Forgejo test instance is using a staging Fedora account you can use the same username for HTTPS push, but for the password you need to generate a token in Settings->Application->Access Tokens.

Sharing feedback with us

To share your testing results use this discussion thread and let us know if either Forgejo or GitLab is suitable for tested use cases.

How to contact us

You can reach us with any question either in this discussion thread or in our Matrix ARC investigation room.

Fedora Project community

Michal Konečný

I'm working for Fedora Infrastructure team and I'm proud user of Fedora Silverblue.

  1. victorhck

    Hello.
    The link to Gitlab in the 1st step is wrong.
    Greetings.

    September 16, 2024
