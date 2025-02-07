Introduction to Pipewire

Pipewire is a multimedia server and framework available as the default sound server in the latest Fedora versions. It is, by design, for low-latency audio and video routing and processing. It is capable of multiplexing multimedia streams to multiple clients – an important feature of modern operating systems.

General considerations

The evolution of the Linux sound subsystem happened in layers. The lowest layer is the hardware layer with various audio devices. To interact with hardware drivers, Linux has a standardized API called Advanced Linux Sound Architecture (ALSA). Another layer above ALSA, a sound server, should handle interactions with userspace applications. Initially, that layer was Pulseaudio and Jack, but it was recently replaced by Pipewire. This is an outsider’s first steps with Pipewire. The current version is 1.2.7 on Fedora 41 Workstation.

Pipewire is a socket-activated systemd user service. Note that the session manager is an alias for wireplumber.service.

rg@f41:~$ systemctl --user list-unit-files "pipewire*"

UNIT FILE STATE PRESET

pipewire.service disabled disabled

pipewire.socket enabled enabled

pipewire-session-manager.service alias -

Permissions and Ownership

The current user owns the process. However, each logged in user has its instance of pipewire.

rg@f41:~$ ps -eo pid,uid,gid,user,comm,label | grep pipewire

2216 1000 1000 rg pipewire unconfined_t

Most multimedia device files to be accessed by this process are located at /dev/snd and /dev/video .

rg@f41:~$ ls -laZ /dev/video* /dev/media* /dev/snd/*

crw-rw----+ root video system_u:object_r:v4l_device_t:s0 /dev/video0

crw-rw----+ root video system_u:object_r:v4l_device_t:s0 /dev/media0

crw-rw----+ root audio system_u:object_r:sound_device_t:s0 hwC0D0

crw-rw----+ root audio system_u:object_r:sound_device_t:s0 pcmC0D0c

...

Permissions are 660 and restricted to owners that are root:video and root:audio. Notice the extra + that indicates ACL permissions. Systemd-logind is the Fedora login manager. This service will, as part of the login process, execute a binary at /usr/lib/systemd/systemd-logind. It will create a session and assign a seat. It will change, at login, the file access control list of multimedia devices to the current user. This is how Pipewire has access to device files otherwise owned by root:audio or root:video. To check the current file ACL:

rg@f41:~$ getfacl /dev/video0

# file: dev/video0

# owner: root

# group: video

user::rw-

user:rg:rw- # current user

group::rw-

mask::rw-

other::---

The command lsof can show all the processes accessing our sound and video devices:

rg@f41:~$ lsof | grep -E '/dev/snd|/dev/video*|/dev/media*'

COMMAND PID USER FD TYPE DEVICE SIZE/OFF NODE NAME

pipewire 53799 rg 44u CHR 116,9 0t0 913 /dev/snd/controlC0

pipewire 53799 rg 83u CHR 81,0 0t0 884 /dev/video0

wireplumb 53801 rg 24u CHR 116,9 0t0 913 /dev/snd/controlC0

...

Your should expect to see only Pipewire and its session manager (wireplumber) accessing our multimedia devices. Legacy apps accessing these subsystems directly will show up here as well.

Configuring

Configuration file /usr/share/pipewire/pipewire.conf is owned by root:root and contains system defaults. Be sure to check the comments; you will find, among other things, the list of loaded modules. The service is configurable with homedir drop-in configuration files. The process is lightweight with only 3 threads. The following demonstrates increasing the number of data loops as a small test.

rg@f41:~$ cat <<EOF > ~/.config/pipewire/pipewire.conf.d/loops.conf

context.properties = {

context.num-data-loops = -1

}

EOF



rg@f41:~$ systemctl --user daemon-reload

rg@f41:~$ systemctl --user restart pipewire.service

rg@f41:~$ ps -eLo pid,tid,command,comm,pmem,pcpu | grep pipewire

PID TID COMMAND COMMAND PMEM PCPU

40187 40187 /usr/bin/pipewire pipewire 0.3 0.0

40187 40193 /usr/bin/pipewire module-rt 0.3 0.0

40187 40194 /usr/bin/pipewire data-loop.0 0.3 0.0

40187 40195 /usr/bin/pipewire data-loop.1 0.3 0.0

40187 40196 /usr/bin/pipewire data-loop.2 0.3 0.0

...

With pw-config you can check the new state of our updated configuration:

rg@f41:~$ pw-config

{

"config.path": "/usr/share/pipewire/pipewire.conf",

"override.config.path": "~/.config/pipewire/pipewire.conf.d/loops.conf"

}

Some architectural considerations

Pipewire consists of around 30k lines of code in the C programming language. The architecture resembles an event-driven producer-consumer pattern. The control structures are graph-like structures with producer and consumer nodes. One reason for achieving low latency and low CPU utilization is taking advantage of a concept called zero-copy via memfd_create. Signaling among the loosely coupled components is achieved using eventfd. The code is extensible and modular.

The entire Pipewire state is a graph with the following main elements:

Nodes (with input/output ports)

Links (edges)

Clients (user processes)

Modules (shared objects)

Factories (module libraries)

Metadata (settings)

The graph has nodes and edges/links. Nodes with only input ports are called sinks, and those with only output ports are called sources. Nodes with both are usually called filters.

Modules

Each module provides a specific server functionality. Spend some time screening the module names. There is a module that manages access among graph components, a module managing thread priorities, a module that emulates former Pulseaudio, a module for XDG Portal, a module for profiling, and even a module implementing streaming over the network via RTP.

rg@f41:~$ ls -la /usr/lib64/pipewire-0.3/

-rwxr-xr-x. 1 root root 28296 Nov 26 01:00 libpipewire-module-access.so

-rwxr-xr-x. 1 root root 98808 Nov 26 01:00 libpipewire-module-avb.so

...

Plugins

Plugins handle communication with devices, including the creation of ring buffers, used heavily in multimedia processes. There is a plugin that handles communication with ALSA, a plugin that manages communication with Bluetooth, libcamera, etc.

rg@f41:~$ ls -la /usr/lib64/spa-0.2/

drwxr-xr-x. 1 root root 28 Dec 11 12:13 alsa

drwxr-xr-x. 1 root root 420 Dec 11 12:13 bluez5

...

Plugins extend a generic API called SPA, or Simple Plugin API. These self-contained shared libraries provide factories containing interfaces. Because they are self-contained, some of these plugins are used by the session manager. Utility spa-inspect allows querying the shared objects for factories and interfaces.

Useful Commands

We can see (R)unning nodes with pw-top. In the following example, there are 3 nodes currently running. Any streaming performed via Pipewire will appear in this output table.

rg@f41:~$ pw-top

S ID QUANT RATE WAIT BUSY FORMAT NAME

R 90 512 48000 139.8us 23.0us S16LE 2 48000 bluez_output..

R 99 900 48000 66.7us 37.7us F32LE 2 48000 + Firefox

R 112 4320 48000 105.5us 11.4us S16LE 2 48000 + Videos

Quantum (QUANT) can be thought of as the number of audio samples (buffer size) to be processed each graph cycle. This varies depending on the device type and can be configured or negotiated via configuration files. For example, the Videos application has a buffer size of 4320 samples, while the Bluetooth output node has only 512.

Rate (RATE) is the graph processing frequency. In the above output, the graph operates at 48 kHz, meaning each second the graph can process 48,000 samples.

The ratio between Quantum and Rate is the latency in seconds. In the case of Bluetooth headsets, the latency is 11 ms, while for the Videos app it is 90 ms. The pw-top man page provides links to better explanations. Understanding these indicators can help boost performance.

Another powerful utility is pw-cli . It opens a shell and allows you to operate interactively on the Pipewire graph at runtime. For permanent changes, you need to amend the configuration files.

rg@f41:~$ pw-cli h

Available commands:

help | h Show this help

load-module | lm Load a module.

unload-module | um Unload a module.

connect | con Connect to a remote.

disconnect | dis Disconnect from a remote.

list-remotes | lr List connected remotes.

switch-remote | sr Switch between current remotes.

list-objects | ls List objects or current remote.

info | i Get info about an object.

create-device | cd Create a device from a factory.

create-node | cn Create a node from a factory.

destroy | d Destroy a global object.

create-link | cl Create a link between nodes.

export-node | en Export a local node

enum-params | e Enumerate params of an object

set-param | s Set param of an object

permissions | sp Set permissions for a client

get-permissions | gp Get permissions of a client

send-command | c Send a command <object-id>

quit | q Quit

For example, we can print the above streaming nodes with pw-cli info <id> and inspect all the properties.

Graph visualization

All the derived utilities are processing the same large JSON graph that represents the Pipewire state. With pw-dump we will get this state. But the output is hard to read. Another utility pw-dot will give us a user-friendly graph. Take note of the following 3 steps, as you will need to repeat them during this tutorial. The dot utility used in the following example are available with Graphviz installation.

rg@f41:~$ pw-dot --detail --all

rg@f41:~$ dot -Tpng pw.dot -o pw.png

rg@f41:~$ loupe pw.png

It is a large graph. Take a minute to look at the various nodes, the node types distinguished by different colors, and some meaningful properties like the ports, the media class, and the links. You can find a description of these properties in man 7 pipewire-props. Observe the media.name property that indicates the current song playing in Firefox.

Most of the streams you will see here will be Source/Audio streams.

Fedora 41 Workstation’s new default camera app is Snapshot. Start the app and you will notice it is visible to Pipewire. Let’s keep Snapshot running and open another camera app. Don’t forget to install ffmpeg-free for the following steps.

rg@f41:~$ ffplay -f v4l2 -i /dev/video0

/dev/video0: Device or resource busy

ffplay is trying to access /dev/video0 directly. According to kernel docs, shared data streams should be implemented by a userspace proxy and not by the v4l2 drivers. Pipewire is already using the libcamera api, as you have seen in the plugins list, and offers pw-v4l2 as a compatibility wrapper. Let’s use the same command again.

rg@f41:~$ pw-v4l2 ffplay -f v4l2 -i /dev/video0

This time it worked, and we have 2 apps that share the same camera stream. This is the added value brought by a high-performing multimedia server. We also see both Source/Video streams in the graph. The same is valid for the browser. In your browser configuration you should be able to choose whether to use Pipewire or v4l2 devices.

You can also use Helvum or Qpwgraph. Go ahead and test any of these apps. You will find a simplified graph with only certain node types and drag-and-drop features. You will appreciate the ease of use, but sometimes you will need the full graph and the full set of node properties. In such cases, you will revert to pw-dump, pw-cli, and pw-dot.

Managing nodes

One way to manage temporary graph nodes is to use pw-cli. For example, here we are creating a temporary test node, valid for as long as the session is open. For factory names, check the source code and some useful examples in the conf page comments.

rg@f41:~$ PIPEWIRE_DEBUG=2 pw-cli

pipewire-0>> create-node spa-node-factory factory.name=support.node.driver node.name=mynewnode

Another way to create nodes, but this time in our permanent configuration, is as described in the configuration comments:

rg@f41:~$ cat <<EOF > ~/.config/pipewire/pipewire.conf.d/mynewnode.conf

context.objects = [{

factory = adapter

args = {

factory.name = api.alsa.pcm.source

node.name = "alsa-testnode"

node.description = "PCM TEST"

media.class = "Audio/Source"

api.alsa.path = "hw:0"

api.alsa.period-size = 1024

audio.format = "S16LE"

audio.channels = 2

audio.position = "FL,FR" }

}]

EOF

rg@f41:~$ systemctl --user daemon-reload

rg@f41:~$ systemctl --user restart pipewire.service

A faster and easier way to create nodes is to use helper utilities pw-record and pw-play to create sinks and sources. We will make a small example in the last paragraph.

Security considerations

The binary is owned by root and can be executed by other users.

rg@f41:~$ ls -la /usr/bin/pipewire

-rwxr-xr-x. 1 root root 20104 Nov 26 01:00 /usr/bin/pipewire

The protocol used for socket communication is called native protocol. Sockets have larger permissions, as do other systemd temporary files. It’s good to remember that /run is a tmpfs in-memory filesystem.

rg@f41:~$ ls -laZ /run/user/1000/pipewire*

srw-rw-rw-. rg rg object_r:user_tmp_t:s0 pipewire-0

-rw-r-----. rg rg object_r:user_tmp_t:s0 pipewire-0.lock

srw-rw-rw-. rg rg object_r:user_tmp_t:s0 pipewire-0-manager

-rw-r-----. rg rg object_r:user_tmp_t:s0 pipewire-0-manager.lock

The systemd sockets create the stream structures; afterwards, the audio nodes will communicate directly via memfd. According to the man page, memfd_create creates an anonymous, in-memory file, vital for performance. Pipewire source code uses these calls with certain flags like MFD_HUGETLB and also flags like MFD_ALLOW_SEALING, MFD_CLOEXEC, etc. to seal and prevent memory leaks to other processes.

Pipewire comes with a module called protocol-pulse. The module has a separate systemd socket-activated user service. This emulates a PulseAudio server for compatibility with a large range of clients still using the PulseAudio libraries.

rg@f41:~$ ls -laZ /run/user/1000/pulse/native

srw-rw-rw-. rg rg user_tmp_t:s0 /run/user/1000/pulse/native

Systemd offers ways to analyze and sandbox services. Some recommendations are available in the following but they do not assure system-level protection.

rg@f41:~$ systemd-analyze --user --no-pager security pipewire.service

Any userspace application can view the graph, access the socket, and create nodes. The node properties carry, in some cases, information that might be private. The media.name property is an example. This does not happen for private Firefox tabs. This property might be useful for certain GUI features, like Gnome tray notifications.

You may have noticed a node called speech-dispatcher randomly connected to your speaker. This accessibility feature may be requested by various programs, including your browser. Try to understand this behavior in your favorite multimedia apps.

Example

As a small example, let’s try to create an audiobook – voice recognition stream with Pipewire source and sink nodes. Let’s create the source node using pw-play. In other scenarios, pw-play can read from stdin (-).

rg@f41:~$ curl https://ia600707.us.archive.org/8/items/alice_in_wonderland_librivox/wonderland_ch_10_64kb.mp3 --output test.mp3



rg@f41:~$ ffmpeg -i test.mp3 -ar 48000 -ac 1 -sample_fmt s16 test.wav



rg@f41:~$ pw-play --target=0 --format=s16 \

--quality=14 --media-type=Audio --channels=1 \

--properties='{node.name=mytestsource}' test.wav

Auto-connection of the process to the speakers did not occur because of the target argument. Let’s create the sink node. For simplicity we will use the pocketsphinx package to test voice recognition.

rg@f41:~$ dnf install pocketsphinx

rg@f41:~$ pw-record --media-type=Audio --target=0 --rate=16000 \

--channels=1 --quality=14 --properties='{node.name=mytestsink}' - \

| pocketsphinx live -

As you can see, we created a sink node. Auto-connection did not occur to any source node, as indicated by the target argument. The other arguments, like the number of channels, are recommendations from Pocketsphinx man pages. We will create the links manually. Use pw-dot to find the source and sink node and port ids. Alternatively, you can use any of the two flatpak apps to create the links by drag-and-drop.

rg@f41:~$ PIPEWIRE_DEBUG=2 pw-cli

pipewire-0>> create-link <nodeid> <portid> <nodeid> <portid>

We created a stream between a source and a sink and can already see some output in the Pocketsphinx terminal. The processes involved are visible to Pipewire and can take advantage of all its capabilities. In a similar way, you can interface with your favorite Flatpak. Many of these apps exist in a sandbox and interact with the underlying system using the XDG Portal APIs.

Another example

Let’s try to make another example, involving filters. We have previously seen that Pipewire has a module called filter-chain. First of all, we will need to install the desired filter plugins. There is a large variety of LADSPA and LV2 filter plugins in DNF repos. Pipewire also has a few built-in filters made available by the audiomixer plugin.

rg@f41:~$ dnf install ladspa ladspa-rev-plugins

rg@f41:~$ rpm -ql ladspa-rev-plugins

/usr/lib64/ladspa/g2reverb.so

As we can see, the package installed a shared object. For LADSPA plugins we can extract metadata using the analyseplugin utility. Important information is visible in the following output:

rg@f41:~$ analyseplugin /usr/lib64/ladspa/g2reverb.so

Plugin Name: "Stereo reverb"

Plugin Label: "G2reverb"

Ports: ...

"Room size" input, control, 10 to 150

"Reverb time" input, control, 1 to 20

"Input BW" input, control, 0 to 1

"Damping" input, control, 0 to 1

"Dry sound" input, control, -80 to 0

"Reflections" input, control, -80 to 0

"Reverb tail" input, control, -80 to 0

Based on this we can create the filter file. Make sure the plugin name, location, label, and type are correct.

rg@f41:~$ cat <<EOF > ~/.config/pipewire/pipewire.conf.d/myfilter.conf

context.modules = [

{

name = libpipewire-module-filter-chain

args = {

node.description = "My filter"

media.name = "My filter"

filter.graph = {

nodes = [

{

type = ladspa

name = "Stereo reverb"

plugin = "/usr/lib64/ladspa/g2reverb.so"

label = "G2reverb"

control = {

"Reverb time" = 2

}

}

]

}



audio.channels = 2

audio.position = [ FL FR ]



capture.props = {

node.name = "myfilter"

media.class = Audio/Sink

node.target = 0

}



playback.props = {

node.name = "myfilter"

media.class = Audio/Source

node.target = 0

}

}

}

]

EOF



rg@f41:~$ systemctl --user restart pipewire.service

Check the graph, for example with Qpwgraph, to show the filter sink/source pair. Note that the sink node also has monitor ports. These ports allow inspection of the stream before processing. Now create the source node as before:

rg@f41:~$ pw-play --target=0 --format=s16 --media-type=Audio \

--properties='{node.name=mytestsource}' test.mp3

Connect the nodes manually by drag-and-drop to your Audio Controller Speaker. Your setup should appear as below:

Confirm the narrator’s voice has a reverb effect. Now feel free to experiment with your favorite plugins or more nodes in your filter. The filter-chain folder contains other useful examples. Remember to delete the test configurations from the .config folder when you complete you exploration.

Conclusions

Pipewire is an interesting piece of low-level, high-performing software. We have discussed the main commands and configuration options and filesystem interactions. Reading the Pipewire docs is highly recommended. Hopefully you will have enough context to better understand the encountered terms. Thanks to the people maintaining the mentioned packages.