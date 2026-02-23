Fedora is heading back to sunny Southern California! As we gear up for SCaLE 23x, we are thrilled to announce a special edition of Fedora Hatch. This is taking place on Friday, March 6 as an embedded track at SCALE.

Whether you’re a long-time contributor, a curious user, or someone looking to make your very first pull request, Fedora Hatch is designed for you. This is our way of bringing the experience of Flock (our annual contributor conference) to a local level. It focuses on connection, collaboration, and community growth.

What’s Happening?

This year, Fedora has secured a dedicated track on Friday at SCALE. We’ve curated a line-up that balances technical deep dives with essential community initiatives.

When: Friday, March 6, 2026

Where: Room 208, Pasadena Convention Center

Who: You! (And a bunch of friendly Fedorans)

The Schedule Highlights

We have a packed morning featuring five talks and a hands-on workshop:

(Amy Marrich): Are you new to the world of open source? Or are you looking to make your first contribution? This session will provide a guide for beginners interested in contributing to open source projects. It will focus on the Fedora project. We’ll cover a variety of topics, like finding suitable projects, making your first pull request, and navigating community interactions. Attendees will leave with practical tips, resources, and the confidence to embark on their open source journey. Fedora Docs Revamp Initiative (Shaun McCance): The Fedora Council recently approved an initiative to revamp the Fedora docs. The initiative aims to establish a support team to maintain a productive environment for writing docs. It will establish subteams with subject matter expertise to develop docs in specific areas of interest. We’ll describe some of the challenges the Fedora docs have faced, and present the progress so far in improving the docs. You’ll also learn how you can help Fedora have better docs.

Don’t forget to swing by the Fedora Booth in the Expo Hall! Our team will be there all weekend (March 6–8) with live demonstrations of Fedora Linux 43, GNOME 49 improvements, and plenty of fresh swag to go around.

Registration Details

To join us at the Hatch, you’ll need a SCaLE 23x pass.

Location: Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E Green St, Pasadena, CA.

Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E Green St, Pasadena, CA. Tickets: Available at the official SCaLE website.

We can’t wait to see you there. Let’s make SCaLE 23x the best one yet!