Getting started with Stratis – up and running

Posted by on November 30, 2020 12 Comments

Photo by Jeremy Lapak on Unsplash

in this series

1. Getting started with Stratis – encryption

2. Getting started with Stratis – up and running

When adding storage to a Linux server, system administrators often use commands like pvcreate, vgcreate, lvcreate, and mkfs to integrate the new storage into the system. Stratis is a command-line tool designed to make managing storage much simpler. It creates, modifies, and destroys pools of storage. It also allocates and deallocates filesystems from the storage pools.

Instead of an entirely in-kernel approach like ZFS or Btrfs, Stratis uses a hybrid approach with components in both user space and kernel land. It builds on existing block device managers like device mapper and existing filesystems like XFS. Monitoring and control is performed by a user space daemon.

Stratis tries to avoid some ZFS characteristics like restrictions on adding new hard drives or replacing existing drives with bigger ones. One of its main design goals is to achieve a positive command-line experience.

Install Stratis

Begin by installing the required packages. Several Python-related dependencies will be automatically pulled in. The stratisd package provides the stratisd daemon which creates, manages, and monitors local storage pools. The stratis-cli package provides the stratis command along with several Python libraries.

# yum install -y stratisd stratis-cli

Next, enable the stratisd service.

# systemctl enable --now stratisd

Note that the “enable –now” syntax shown above both permanently enables and immediately starts the service.

After determining what disks/block devices are present and available, the three basic steps to using Stratis are:

  1. Create a pool of the desired disks.
  2. Create a filesystem in the pool.
  3. Mount the filesystem.

In the following example, four virtual disks are available in a virtual machine. Be sure not to use the root/system disk (/dev/vda in this example)!

# sfdisk -s
/dev/vda:  31457280
/dev/vdb:   5242880
/dev/vdc:   5242880
/dev/vdd:   5242880
/dev/vde:   5242880
total:  52428800 blocks

Create a storage pool using Stratis

# stratis pool create testpool /dev/vdb /dev/vdc
# stratis pool list
Name Total Physical Size  Total Physical Used
testpool   10 GiB         56 MiB

After creating the pool, check the status of its block devices:

# stratis blockdev list
Pool Name   Device Node Physical Size   State  Tier
testpool    /dev/vdb            5 GiB  In-use  Data
testpool    /dev/vdc            5 GiB  In-use  Data

Create a filesystem using Stratis

Next, create a filesystem. As mentioned earlier, Stratis uses the existing DM (device mapper) and XFS filesystem technologies to create thinly-provisioned filesystems. By building on these existing technologies, large filesystems can be created and it is possible to add physical storage as storage needs grow.

# stratis fs create testpool testfs
# stratis fs list
Pool Name  Name   Used     Created                                 Device                    UUID
testpool   testfs 546 MiB  Apr 18 2020 09:15 /stratis/testpool/testfs  095fb4891a5743d0a589217071ff71dc

Note that “fs” in the example above can optionally be written out as “filesystem”.

Mount the filesystem

Next, create a mount point and mount the filesystem.

# mkdir /testdir
# mount /stratis/testpool/testfs /testdir
# df -h | egrep 'stratis|Filesystem'
Filesystem                                 Size  Used Avail Use% Mounted on
/dev/mapper/stratis-1-3e8e[truncated]71dc  1.0T  7.2G 1017G   1% /testdir

The actual space used by a filesystem is shown using the stratis fs list command demonstrated previously. Notice how the testdir filesystem has a virtual size of 1.0T. If the data in a filesystem approaches its virtual size, and there is available space in the storage pool, Stratis will automatically grow the filesystem. Note that beginning with Fedora 34, the form of device path will be /dev/stratis/<pool-name>/<filesystem-name>.

Add the filesystem to fstab

To configure automatic mounting of the filesystem at boot time, run following commands:

# UUID=`lsblk -n -o uuid /stratis/testpool/testfs`
# echo "UUID=${UUID} /testdir xfs defaults 0 0" >> /etc/fstab

After updating fstab, verify that the entry is correct by unmounting and mounting the filesystem:

# umount /testdir
# mount /testdir
# df -h | egrep 'stratis|Filesystem'
Filesystem                                 Size  Used Avail Use% Mounted on
/dev/mapper/stratis-1-3e8e[truncated]71dc  1.0T  7.2G 1017G   1% /testdir

Adding cache devices with Stratis

Suppose /dev/vdd is an available SSD (solid state disk). To configure it as a cache device and check its status, use the following commands:

# stratis pool add-cache testpool  /dev/vdd
# stratis blockdev
Pool Name   Device Node Physical Size  State    Tier
testpool    /dev/vdb            5 GiB  In-use   Data
testpool    /dev/vdc            5 GiB  In-use   Data
testpool    /dev/vdd            5 GiB  In-use   Cache

Growing the storage pool

Suppose the testfs filesystem is close to using all the storage capacity of testpool. You could add an additional disk/block device to the pool with commands similar to the following:

# stratis pool add-data testpool /dev/vde
# stratis blockdev
Pool Name  Device Node Physical Size   State    Tier
testpool   /dev/vdb            5 GiB   In-use   Data
testpool   /dev/vdc            5 GiB   In-use   Data
testpool   /dev/vdd            5 GiB   In-use   Cache
testpool   /dev/vde            5 GiB   In-use   Data

After adding the device, verify that the pool shows the added capacity:

# stratis pool
Name      Total Physical Size   Total Physical Used
testpool               15 GiB               606 MiB

Conclusion

Stratis is a tool designed to make managing storage much simpler. Creating a filesystem with enterprise functionalities like thin-provisioning, snapshots, volume management, and caching can be accomplished quickly and easily with just a few basic commands.

See also Getting Started with Stratis Encryption.

FAQs and Guides For System Administrators

Gordon Keegan

12 Comments

Add Comment →

  1. Oscar

    Which is the future of Stratis when Btrfs has been choosne as Fedora’s and Systemd-homed’s default filesystem ? Thanks!

    November 30, 2020
    Reply

  2. GM

    yum has been deprecated for years in favour of dnf

    November 30, 2020
    Reply

    • Andy

      Since the post seems to be server oriented he is probably including it for CentOS users.

      November 30, 2020
      Reply

    • tabowling

      The YUM user experience and important compatibility were implemented in DNF to enable a smooth transition. As of RHEL 8 and Fedora 31, you can consider DNF and YUM to be essentially one and the same (built off of the DNF code base). But continue to use the YUM commands if that is what your fingers have memorized!
      https://fedoraproject.org/wiki/Changes/Retire_YUM_3

      December 1, 2020
      Reply

  3. Bill Dietrich

    Is Stratis XFS-only ? Can’t use it with Btrfs or ext4, for example ? Thanks.

    November 30, 2020
    Reply

  4. Dennis Keefe

    Thank you for spending your time writing this article for Fedora Magazine. I’m sure it will help users who are interested in using Stratis!

    November 30, 2020
    Reply

  5. Anon

    Whoever created the thumbnail image for this… pick a position for the sun, that’s not how light and shadow works. 😀

    November 30, 2020
    Reply

    • Gregory Bartholomew

      The image was my doing (the editor), not the author’s. I have zero art skills, but I’ll try to pay at least a little attention to the direction of the light coming from the moon next time. 😄

      November 30, 2020
      Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Fedora 33 is available now. Read the release announcement for all the details.

Subscribe to Fedora Magazine via Email

Join 7,310 other subscribers

Contribute to the Magazine

Fedora Magazine is looking for contributors!

The opinions expressed on this website are those of each author, not of the author's employer or of Red Hat. Fedora Magazine aspires to publish all content under a Creative Commons license but may not be able to do so in all cases. You are responsible for ensuring that you have the necessary permission to reuse any work on this site. The Fedora logo is a trademark of Red Hat, Inc. Terms and Conditions

%d bloggers like this: