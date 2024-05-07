Get Involved with Fedora Bootable Containers

For quite a while now, we’ve had image-based Fedora Linux variants—starting with Fedora Atomic Host and Atomic Desktop. The original variants evolved into Fedora CoreOS, Fedora IoT, a whole family of Fedora Atomic Desktops, and the awesome Universal Blue project. Bootable containers make it much simpler to create and collaborate on image-based Fedora systems. Here’s how you can get involved.

If you’ve used one of these image-based Fedora systems, you know how easy they are to update, upgrade, or, if things aren’t working quite right, to roll back. However, creating your own custom image-based Fedora system has always been a bit tricky, requiring special tools, processes and infrastructure.

Over the past couple of years, the tools and methods available for building image-based systems in Fedora have evolved. They now natively support OCI/Docker containers as a transport and delivery mechanism for operating system content. 

With these changes, and the introduction of bootc, we now have the tools to build image-based systems using ordinary Containerfiles and regular OCI-container build tools. We also have the infrastructure to define, build, deploy and manage Linux systems. 

For instance, the Fedora IoT WG has plans to deliver two bootc containers for Fedora IoT users. There is a cut down minimal version for users to use as a base to build their own vision of Fedora IoT. There is also a second image to deliver the traditional Fedora IoT user experience.

Taking the Initiative

We have a great opportunity to enhance collaboration among image-based Fedora variants, and to empower other projects and individual users to create their own Fedora-based derivatives by working together on bootable container technologies

That’s why I’m excited to announce that we’ve proposed a new Fedora Community Initiative to seize this opportunity. This initiative aims to bring together the Fedora working groups that build and promote image-based Fedora variants.

The contributors working on the proposed initiative will:

  • Identify opportunities to share base images
  • Identify and work through Fedora Infra issues
  • Document use of bootable container tools and processes
  • Promote the use of Fedora bootable containers with blog and mailing list posts, social media, and coordination with Fedora Marketing Team
  • Reach out to projects outside of Fedora proper that might want to collaborate

Check out the initiative wiki page for more information. You can learn who to reach out to if you’d like to get involved in the effort, in the context of one of the Fedora variants. You can also join the discussion on Fedora’s matrix instance in the fedora-bootc room, or on Fedora discussion by following or posting with the bootc-initiative tag. Finally, check out this doc page to kick the tires on Fedora bootc for yourself.

  1. zirm

    it would be fantastic if we could install fedora on any tablet/smartphone to end android/ios monopoly!

    May 7, 2024
    Reply

    • Didek

      Containers are on top of the Linux still, so phone needs to be supported in the mainline Linux kernel or be close for support.

      May 7, 2024
      Reply

    • nickname

      I would love this solely to have a phone that doesn’t have an expiration date until the hardware dies.

      May 7, 2024
      Reply

  2. Moan

    Taking this opportunity to ask here what is the reason that video sites don’t work with Fedora? I’m usually a Pop!_OS user and been for years but i tried Fedora and i could not make any sense for example from Twitch error code.

    I know that on other Linuxes the videos do work for these streaming sites.

    May 7, 2024
    Reply

    • Gregory Bartholomew

      From Fedora Project -> Mission and Foundations:

      Advancing software and content freedom is a central community goal, which we accomplish through the software and content we promote. We choose free alternatives to proprietary code and content and limit the effects of proprietary or patent encumbered code on the Project.

      From libreplanet.org -> Get the Facts Here:

      Big Media describe DRM as Digital Rights Management. However, since its purpose is to restrict you the user, it is more accurate to describe DRM as Digital Restrictions Management. DRM Technology can restricts users’ access to movies, music, literature and software, indeed all forms of digital data. Unfree software implementing DRM technology is simply a prison in which users can be put to deprive them of the rights that the law would otherwise allow them.

      What does this mean for the future? No fair use. No purchase and resell. No private copies. No sharing. No backup. No swapping. No mix tapes. No privacy. No commons. No control over our computers. No control over our electronic devices. The conversion of our homes into apparatus to monitor our interaction with published works and web sites.

      If this type of invasion of privacy were coming from any other source, it would not be tolerated. That it is the media and technology companies leading the way, does not make it benign.

      Users of free software are not immune to DRM either. They can be locked out, and their computers won’t play the movies or music under lock. Products can “tivoize” their code (remove their freedom through DRM), delivering it back with malicious features and blocking removal. The RIAA and the MPAA are actively lobbying Congress to pass new laws to mandate DRM and outlaw products and computers that don’t enforce DRM. DRM has become a major threat to the freedom of computer users.

      When we allow others to control our computers and monitor our actions we invite deeper surveillance. With our personal viewing, listening, reading, browsing records on file, are we not to be alarmed?

      May 7, 2024
      Reply

