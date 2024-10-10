Gaming on Fedora Asahi Remix

Better support for gaming on Fedora Asahi Remix has been a long standing user request. Today at XDC 2024, we announced the preliminary availability of our game playing toolkit, integrating x86 emulation with MS Windows compatibility. This toolkit, with the conformant Vulkan 1.3 and OpenGL 4.6 drivers, enables playing commercial AAA games on Apple Silicon Macs running Fedora Asahi Remix 40. For more details, see Alyssa’s talk and blog post , or head over to our documentation.

Fedora Asahi Remix is developed in close collaboration with the Fedora Asahi SIG and the Asahi Linux project. As part of our work on the Remix, we’ve also been working on a Change to integrate the FEX emulator into Fedora Linux 42. The goal is to provide a delightful out-of-box experience for users that want to run x86_32 and x86_64 binaries on their AArch64 systems. Today’s release provides a preview of this work. It allows us to perfect the integration and improve the experience on Apple Silicon systems. The aim is for Fedora KDE systems, on AArch64, to offer this functionality out of the box for all supported Fedora ARM desktop systems.

Please report any Remix-specific issues in our tracker. You may also reach out in our Discourse forum or our Matrix room for user support.

Davide Cavalca

Neal Gompa

  1. CrunchyCrunch

    So this is the end of the no gaming on Mac meme… and it ends with Linux. Damn.

    October 10, 2024
  2. XRver

    Hey people!!!

    HAVE A NICE DAY

    October 10, 2024
