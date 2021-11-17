From Godot to RPM

With more games being developed with the Godot engine, we need to learn how to package these games for Fedora.

Developing a game is complex. The requirements for each game differ. In the past developers created new game engines for each game. Over time game engines become more generic. They adapt to cover a style of game. Some engines can create a wide variety of games.

Godot is a well known open source game engine. Both open source and closed source games use the system. The Godot packages for Fedora run these games but no RPM package examples exist.

Much of the packaging is the same regardless of the application. RPM spec files need summary, version, license, description, etc. For build requirements, you need the godot-headless package. Godot publishes a pck file but requires a graphical user interface to run. Godot headless builds a project without needing a graphical user interface.

Linux cannot run a pck file. By adding godot-runner to the requirement section of the spec, the game can run on systems which install the RPM. The pck file is not completely platform independent But I believe it will work on all Linux systems. The build architecture can be set to noarch for this reason.

The same setup macro for another program can extract the tgz file. No macros exist for building Godot projects. You call godot-headless with ‐‐export-pack option. You specify the export name and the output filename. The install section simply needs to create a directory in $RPM_BUILD_ROOT/%{_datadir}/%{name} and copy the output file. Specify the files section and you are ready to build.

... BuildRequires: godot-headless Requires: godot-runner BuildArch: noarch ... %build godot-headless --export-pack Linux64 pigeonascent.pck %install mkdir -p $RPM_BUILD_ROOT/%{_datadir}/%{name} install -p -m 644 pigeonascent.pck $RPM_BUILD_ROOT%{_datadir}/%{name} %files %{_datadir}/%{name} ...

Anyone can run the game by installing the package and running godot-runner with the specified pck file. Searching for the application on the GNOME desktop will not find it. Searching for the application in GNOME Software will not find it.

Beyond the minimum

Two files can fix these problems but you may need a third. The first file allows you to easily run the game from the GNOME desktop. The desktop file has the name of the program, how to execute the program, and other details.

[Desktop Entry] Name=Pigeon Ascent Comment=Take care of your own pigeon as they fight Exec=godot-runner --main-pack /usr/share/pigeonascent/pigeonascent.pck Terminal=false Type=Application Icon=pigeonascent Categories=Game;RolePlaying;

In addition to the Exec entry, many desktop files include TryExec that tests if the executable exists in the path. If you include it, it would be godot-runner. In this example we call godot-runner. We could create a shell script to allow you to run the program easily from the command line.

For the icon you may be able to reuse the icon in the Godot project. If it is not the right size or you want a scalable vector version, you will need to create it. For Pigeon Ascent the icon image needs to be one pixel bigger in both directions.

The other file gives meta information to GNOME Software. It contains yet another name and description. It also has links to the website and screenshots. For games, Fedora includes the Open Age Rating System. This gives descriptors to allow parents to determine if the game content is acceptable. The Open Age Rating System generates this section after you enter the information for the game.

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?> <!-- Copyright 2021 Dennis Payne <dulsi@identicalsoftware.com> --> <component type="desktop-application"> <id>pigeonascent</id> <metadata_license>FSFAP</metadata_license> <project_license>MIT</project_license> <name>Pigeon Ascent</name> <summary>Take care of your own pigeon as they fight</summary> <description> <p> Take care of your own pigeon as they fight increasingly stronger foes, and then facing the legendary Pigeon God at the end… can you keep death far from your bird? </p> </description> <launchable type="desktop-id">pigeonascent.desktop</launchable> <screenshots> <screenshot type="default"> <image>https://static.jam.vg/raw/777/31/z/30974.png</image> </screenshot> <screenshot> <image>https://static.jam.vg/raw/777/31/z/3097c.png</image> </screenshot> <screenshot> <image>https://static.jam.vg/raw/777/31/z/30982.png</image> </screenshot> </screenshots> <url type="homepage">https://escada-games.itch.io/pigeon-ascent</url> <releases> <release version="1.5.2" date="2021-07-16" /> </releases> <content_rating type="oars-1.1"> <content_attribute id="violence-cartoon">moderate</content_attribute> <content_attribute id="language-humor">mild</content_attribute> </content_rating> </component>

Some additional changes are needed to the RPM spec to include these files.

Adding gdnative

Sometimes Godot is insufficient to perform the tasks needed for a game. Gdnative allows C++ code to be added to a project. The gdnative code can be packaged as a separate project if it is used by multiple Godot projects. Unfortunately you need both godot cpp and header files which use the same download filename. Instead of using a url for the source tag in the spec file, specify the renamed file and include a comment above with the url.

# https://github.com/godotengine/godot-cpp/archive/refs/tags/godot-3.3.4-stable.tar.gz Source1: godot-cpp-godot-3.3.4-stable.tar.gz # https://github.com/godotengine/godot-headers/archive/refs/tags/godot-3.3.4-stable.tar.gz Source2: godot-headers-godot-3.3.4-stable.tar.gz

Building gdnative assumes the godot cpp and headers are one directory above gdnative project. The following prep and build code builds the gdnative project.

%prep %setup -q cd .. rm -rf godot-cpp rm -rf godot-cpp-godot-3.3.4-stable %setup -T -D -b 1 cd .. rm -rf godot-headers-godot-3.3.4-stable %setup -T -D -b 2 %build cd .. mv godot-cpp-godot-3.3.4-stable godot-cpp rmdir godot-cpp/godot-headers mv godot-headers-godot-3.3.4-stable godot-cpp/godot-headers cd godot-cpp scons platform=linux generate_bindings=yes -j4 cd ../%{name}-%{version} mkdir bin scons platform=linux

The install section copies the dynamic library to the library directory. If you build an executable for your godot project, the gdnative library works in the same directory. To avoid duplication we create the pck file and use godot-runner. When running with godot-runner, the library needs to be in the same directory as specified in the project. Typically this will be gdnative/linuxbsd.

Install the godot project the same as a project without gdnative. Add to the install section to create a gdnative/linuxbsd directory. Create a symlink to gdnative library. In order to run the game, you need to add a Path entry to the desktop file and set it to the directory with the pck file. This causes the program to run from that directory which allows it to find the gdnative library.

Where to go

Pigeon Ascent is awaiting approval to be added to Fedora along with Gdnativegamerzilla. My Pinball Disc Room requires Gdnativegamerzilla before submitting. The developers of Pigeon Ascent also created Diver Down which I recommend. Godot Wild Jams are good places to look for Godot games.

Development on Godot 4 continues. It will not be backward compatible. I do not know if Fedora will ship both versions or if we will need to convert games to the new Godot. They plan on having a tool to help with the conversion.