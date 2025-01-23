Get ready to pack your bags and join us for Flock to Fedora 2025, coming to the beautiful city of Prague, Czechia, from June 5th to 8th, 2025! We are heading to Prague in June 2025. The call for proposals opens today, and read on for more details about where and when Flock will happen, plus tips for successful submissions to the call for proposals.

What is Flock to Fedora?

Flock to Fedora is the premier annual conference for the Fedora Project contributor community. It’s where our contributors come together from around the world to connect, learn, and collaborate. From June 5th to 8th, 2025, in Prague, we’ll be diving deep into the latest and greatest advancements in open source Linux operating systems and exploring three new themes for the future of the project.

Save the Date: June 5th – 8th, 2025 in Prague, Czech Republic

Circle these dates on your calendar: June 5th – 8th, 2025. The location? The beautiful and historic city of Prague! This is a fantastic opportunity to not only connect with the Fedora contributor community, but also to explore one of Europe’s most captivating capital cities.

Why Attend Flock to Fedora 2025?

This is your chance to:

Hear from inspiring speakers at the forefront of upstream Linux innovation.

at the forefront of upstream Linux innovation. Participate in engaging workshops and get hands-on experience in the Fedora and RPM ecosystem.

and get hands-on experience in the Fedora and RPM ecosystem. Network with fellow community members from around the globe.

from around the globe. Discover the latest developments in Fedora Linux 42 and 43.

in Fedora Linux 42 and 43. Contribute your ideas and help shape the direction of our community.

and help shape the direction of our community. Explore the historic and vibrant city of Prague! (We can’t wait to see you there from June 5th to 8th, 2025!)

Get Involved: Call for Proposals and Volunteer Opportunities

Want to play a key role in Flock to Fedora 2025 in Prague?

Call for Proposals

The call for proposals is open now! This is your opportunity to share your expertise, showcase your projects, and lead engaging sessions during the conference, June 5th to 7th in Prague.

The call for proposals is open until Feb 23, 2025. We will use Pretalx again at cfp.fedoraproject.org for proposals and building the conference schedule.

Click here to open the Flock to Fedora 2025 call for proposals.

Themes:

Empowering Collaboration: Tools and Practices for Fedora’s Future: Dive into the tools, workflows, and practices that enable Freedom and Features in the Fedora Project. Topics may include the upcoming Git forge change, discussion related to bug tracking systems, communication platforms, and project management that drives Fedora’s collaborative efforts.

Welcoming New Voices: Pathways for Fedora Contributors: Grow our community of Friendship with an inclusive and welcoming space for new contributors. These workshops will focus on beginner-friendly, hands-on sessions to introduce newcomers to Fedora and help them make meaningful contributions.

Driving Innovation: Fedora and Emerging Technologies: Embrace First by exploring the technologies shaping Fedora’s future. Topics related to IoT, containers, AI/ML, edge computing, RISC-V, and other advancements that align with Fedora’s commitment to innovation.

Volunteer at Flock to Fedora 2025

We’re also looking for passionate volunteers to help us make Flock to Fedora 2025 a huge success! If you’re interested in contributing your time and skills to various aspects of the conference organization, there will be opportunities to sign up and join the team, who will all be working to prepare for the conference in Prague from June 5th to the 8th. More details on volunteer roles will be shared soon in future announcements.

Why Prague is the Perfect Location for Flock to Fedora

How did we decide on Prague from June 5th to 8th, 2025? After listening to the community feedback in the Flock 2024 feedback survey, we decided to try some new ideas for Flock to Fedora 2025:

Flock will take place one week prior to DevConf CZ in Brno, Czechia. This makes it possible and convenient for planning travel to both events.

Prague is a well-connected European city by air, rail, and bus, which allows for a diverse range of travel options for attendees.

Prague is also a city renowned for its rich history, stunning architecture, and vibrant culture. It is the perfect backdrop for a conference focused on building the future of open source Linux together. Prague offers excellent conference facilities, easy accessibility, and a wealth of cultural attractions for attendees to enjoy.

Stay Tuned for More Updates on Flock to Fedora 2025!

Early registration is available now! A limited number of early bird registration tickets are available. Be sure to bookmark our website which will be updated very soon with all the information about this years event, from what you can expect at Flock and room bookings, and follow us on Mastodon and Instagram for the latest information.

We can’t wait to see you all at Flock to Fedora 2025 in Prague, June 5th to 8th, 2025!

Photo by Raúl Cacho Oses on Unsplash. Flock logo by Emma Kidney. Featured image modified by Justin W. Wheeler. CC BY-SA 4.0.