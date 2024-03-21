Apply now for the Flock to Fedora 2024 Call for Proposals (CfP) at cfp.fedoraproject.org. This year, Flock is using Pretalx as our CfP system. If you submitted a proposal to DevConf CZ this year, it will feel familiar. The submission deadline for the Flock 2024 CfP is Sunday, April 21st, 2024.

For more details on what the Flock 2024 CfP reviews are looking for this year, read the full announcement on the Fedora Community Blog. You can also read the original Flock 2024 announcement on the Fedora Magazine.