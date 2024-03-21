Photo from Wikimedia Commons. Modified by Justin W. Flory. CC BY-SA 4.0.
Apply now for the Flock to Fedora 2024 Call for Proposals (CfP) at cfp.fedoraproject.org. This year, Flock is using Pretalx as our CfP system. If you submitted a proposal to DevConf CZ this year, it will feel familiar. The submission deadline for the Flock 2024 CfP is Sunday, April 21st, 2024.
For more details on what the Flock 2024 CfP reviews are looking for this year, read the full announcement on the Fedora Community Blog. You can also read the original Flock 2024 announcement on the Fedora Magazine.
Justin W. Flory is a creative maker. He is best known as an Open Source contributor and Free Culture advocate originally from the United States. Justin has participated in numerous Open Source communities and led different initiatives to build sustainable software and communities for over ten years.
In October 2022, Justin joined Red Hat as the fourth Fedora Community Architect (FCA). He works closely between the Fedora Project community and Red Hat to lead initiatives that grow the Fedora user and developer communities. He also helps make Red Hat and Fedora interactions more transparent and open.
Justin is also a contributor to the Fedora Project since 2015. In Fedora, he volunteered as the team leader of the Community Operations team for four years and was a founding member of the Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Team. He represented Fedora internationally at events and conferences, including FOSDEM, DevConf CZ, All Things Open, OSCAL, and others.
