FedoraShareYourScreen week (F35)

The Fedora Project, through the Marketing team, is happy to announce the first FedoraShareYourScreen week!

We know that even though the stock look of Fedora Linux is awesome, most people love to tweak and adapt their systems to their own workflow. We want to see how your Fedora Linux desktop looks.

FedoraShareYourScreen week

Share your screen with us! Take a screenshot of your desktop and share it. Use the hashtag #FedoraShareYourScreen and mention @fedora on Twitter or @thefedoraproject on Instagram. For Mastodon, just use the hashtag. Avoid showing personal and private info.

If you use a full Desktop Environment, just a Window Manager, or just the command line, we want to see how it looks! Share your favorite apps, configs, plugins, widgets and everything on your desktop (including your favorite wallpapers if they are SFW 😉).

At the end of the week we will be publishing a slide show on YouTube with all the screens collected during the week! Keep it Family Friendly, inappropriate content won’t be included in the video.

Feel proud of your customization and show it to us! From January 31st to February 6th we will be looking, commenting and sharing feedback on the screenshots shared with the hashtag #FedoraShareYourScreen on Twitter, Instagram and Mastodon!

When is this week?

It will start this on January 31st and it will end on February 6th. We will collect all the screenshots on February 7th and the slide show will be published on February 10th.

Will this happen again?

Of course! We want to see everyone’s ideas with all the new stuff that Fedora Linux adds each release. We will be doing this in the middle of each Fedora Linux release. This will give everyone time to customize the desktop and show it in all it’s shininess!