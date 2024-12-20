Do you use Fedora Server? The Fedora Server Working Group would love to hear from you through our short 10 question survey. Your answers will help us focus our efforts to improve Fedora Server and provide better support for your use cases.

We Have Ideas

The Fedora Server Working Group discusses, plans, and implements the longer-term goals in upcoming releases. We have ideas like a ready-to-use home server appliance image, or special support for VPS/VDS installation in virtual environments, offered by Amazon Lightsail or Contabo. In some systems, the provision of a specially adapted image can greatly simplify operation.

We Need Your Input

Fedora Server’s wide use is not sufficiently represented by our small working group. This means your feedback is important. Our current ideas and goals are biased towards our interests and use cases in the Fedora Server Working Group. We can learn from you, users who deploy Fedora Server in a variety of places to meet your unique needs.

Tell Us How You Use Fedora Server

Perhaps you like to spin up multiple instances for short clustered workloads, treating Fedora Server like an unnamed heard of cattle. You might, instead, carefully name your home lab servers after ships from Star Trek or droids from Star Wars. Perhaps treating Fedora Server like beloved family pets. Your small or medium-sized company may run a public website for your Internet presence. You may have deployed Fedora Server as part of a larger server cluster with different operating systems. Each of these scenarios could benefit from specific adjustments to our default Fedora Server Edition. Have you already tweaked your install of Fedora Server? Through this survey, you can bring your experience and expertise to the wider community who loves Fedora Server as much as you do.

We Need Your Feedback

Therefore, no matter how you use Fedora Server, we would love to hear from you. We hope to learn…

Where Fedora Server is deployed? What are the common use cases for Fedora Server? What improvements can we make in default packages, documentation, or services for our community?

Go HERE to take the 10 question survey. The Fedora Server Working Group appreciates your time and interest in Fedora Server.