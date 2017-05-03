This week is the huge, annual conference where Red Hat comes together with its customers, partners, and key communities. One of the main features of the Partner Pavilion here is the gigantic Community Central area. Anchoring that space are the Fedora and CentOS booths, back to back.

At the booth you’ll find intrepid Fedora Project Leader Matthew Miller. He’s handing out stickers and news about all the awesome things happening in Fedora.

Are you into Fedora Badges? You’re in luck. You can pick up a special Summit 2017 badge at the booth as well.

You’ll also find long term Fedora superstar Tom “spot” Callaway. He’s showing off the latest in completely free and open source 3D printing technology:

If you’re in Boston this week and love open source, this is a fantastic event. We in the Fedora crew hope to see you there!