Fedora Desktops – Memory Footprints

There are over 40 desktops in Fedora. Each desktop has it’s own strengths and weaknesses. Usually picking a desktop is a very personal preference based on features, looks, and other qualities. Sometimes, what you pick for a desktop is limited by hardware constraints.
This article is to help people compare Fedora desktops based on the desktop baseline memory. To narrow the scope, we are only looking at the desktops that have an official Fedora Live image.
Installation and Setup
Each of the desktops was installed on it’s own KVM virtual machine. Each virtual machine had 1 CPU, 4GB of memory, 15 GB virtio solid state disk, and everything else that comes standard on RHEL 8.0 kvm.
The images for installation were the standard Fedora 31 Live images. For GNOME, that image was the Fedora Workstation. For the other desktops, the corresponding Spin was used. Sugar On A Stick (SOAS) was not tested because it does not install easily onto a local drive.
The virtual machine booted into the Live CD. “Install to Hard Disk” was selected. During the install, only the defaults were used. A root user, and a regular users were created. After installation and reboot, the Live image was verified to not be in the virtual CDROM.
The settings for each desktop was not touched. They each ran whatever settings came default from the Live CD installation. Each desktop was logged into via the regular user. A terminal was opened. Using sudo each machine ran “dnf -y update”. After update, in that sudo terminal, each machine ran “/sbin/shutdown -h now” to shut down.
Testing
Each machine was started up. The desktop was logged into via the regular user. Three of the desktop terminals were opened. xterm was never used, it was always the terminal for that desktop, such as konsole.
In one terminal, top was started and M pressed, showing the processes sorted by memory. In another terminal, a simple while loop showed “free -m” every 30 seconds. The third terminal was idle.
I then waited 5 minutes. This allowed any startup services to finish. I recorded the final free result, as well as the final top three memory consumers from top.
Results
- Cinnamon
- 624 MB Memory used
- cinnamon 4.8% / Xorg 2.2% / dnfdragora 1.8%
- GNOME
- 612 MB Memory used
- gnome-shell 6.9% / gnome-software 1.8% / ibus-x11 1.5%
- KDE
- 733 MB Memory used
- plasmashell 6.2% / kwin_x11 3.6% / akonadi_mailfil 2.9%
- LXDE
- 318 MB Memory used
- Xorg 1.9% / nm-applet 1.8% / dnfdragora 1.8%
- LXQt
- 391 MB Memory used
- lxqt-panel 2.2% / pcmanfm-qt 2.1% / Xorg 2.1%
- MATE
- 465 MB Memory used
- Xorg 2.5% / dnfdragora 1.8% / caja 1.5%
- XFCE
- 448 MB Memory used
- Xorg 2.3% / xfwm4 2.0% / dnfdragora 1.8%
Conclusion
I will let the numbers speak for themselves.
Remember that these numbers are from a default Live install. If you remove, or add services and features, your memory usage will change. But this is a good baseline to look at if you are determining your desktop based on memory consumption.
ANATOLIY KOTOV
“KDE
733 MB Memory used”
I usually have 450-500mb ram at startup
ANATOLIY KOTOV
did not notice the “Testing” section
then the results from other DE are not clear
I got the same results on a bare system without tests
Norbert J.
Very helpful article, especially for users of VMs or older hardware. Many thanks for the effort put into this comparison.
In my case also firewalld and sssd_nss are listed as top memory consuming processes on an idle system, but I guess those services are not mentioned because they are common to all Spins.
I also wonder what some of the many enabled services on current Fedora installations are good for and which of them can be safely disabled without breaking essential functions. If by chance any documentation exists about this topic a reference would be greatly appreciated.
Troy Dawson
I started testing all the desktops, starting with a minimal install and layering up. With the smaller desktops (awesome, ratpoison, etc..) firewalld and sssd_nss were always in the top three memory consumers. So yes, I have seen that.
Frederik
The only big surprise here is that Cinnamon is heavier than GNOME.
Have you done any comparison between running DEs in X versus Wayland?
Troy Dawson
I have. I started testing all the desktops, starting with a minimal install and layering up. With the smaller X desktops (awesome, ratpoison, etc..) X11 was in the top 4 memory consumers. With the smaller wayland desktops, the wayland specific processes were much farther down.
netnaut
Its very interesting test. In time when i had to decide which of desktop enviroments i will use, i decided to use XFCE but when i see your results i think my next enviroment will be LXDE version. Nice test.
Darlha
Thanks for your article. One think I don’t understand is that you menintion that there are 40 desktops but you only list 7. Are the other 33 desktops listed somewhere else?
Troy Dawson
As far as I know, there isn’t a full official list. I got my list started by using dnf search. Searching for “window manager” and “desktop” showed quite a few. But you have to weed through that list to figure out which one’s are real desktops and which ones aren’t.
I was originally going to write this article with the smallest memory footprint of all 40 desktops that I found. But that proved too complicated. For the small desktops, having pkgconf or xorg-x11-font-utils installed, changed the memory footprint by 10 Meg.
I would put the list here, but I still haven’t tested if each of those 40 are real desktops. Perhaps that would be a good next article for me. The list of desktops in Fedora, along with some minor things about the desktop.
John
I know i3wm is not desktop but a window manager but only takes 230MB
Troy Dawson
This depends on the definition of a desktop. Sometimes the definitions of “window manger” and “desktop” can be blurry. In the past, you were able to setup KDE to use the icewm as it’s window manager. But you can also run IceWM by itself.
My definition of a desktop is if you can run it by itself. It may or may not have certain features, but if it run’s by itself, I consider it a desktop.
That being said, yes, i3 was one of the “desktops” that I tested when I was trying to test all 40 desktops, and it certainly had a smaller memory footprint.
icywind
Many people think Gnome uses much more memory than other desktops because Gnome system monitor shows cashed memory as used.
Pat Kelly
This is Great! Knowing everything you can about the choices before choosing is a very good thing.
When I first starting using Fedora, Gnome was and still is sort of the “flagship” desktop. I stuck with it because of that. At the time I wasn’t used to this type of desktop, but in the spirit of trying new things I got to like it. That status sort of assures that it gets lots of care in the form of updates and bug fixes.
I think it’s great that the spins exist. Flagships usually evolve slowly so they don’t disturb the environment for the users too much. The spins can evolve faster as I think is demonstrated by the fact that there are so many of them. They can also provide indicators of directions that might be good for the flagship to go.