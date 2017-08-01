The Fedora Classroom sessions continues this week. You can find the general schedule for sessions on the wiki. You can also find resources and recordings from previous sessions there.

Here are details about this week’s session.

Instructor

Eduard Lucena is an IT Engineer and an Ambassador from the LATAM region. He started working with the community by publishing a simple article in the Magazine. Right now he actively works in the Marketing group and aims to be a FAmSCO member for the Fedora 26 release. He works in the telecommunication industry and uses the Fedora Cinnamon Spin as his main desktop, both at work and home. He isn’t a mentor, but tries to on-board people into the project by teaching them how to join the community in any area. His motto is: “Not everything is about the code.”

Topic: Starting in the Fedora community with the Fedora Magazine

This session is a short guide on how to start working with the Fedora community by writing articles for the Fedora Magazine. When you finish this session, you’ll know the main SIGs and WGs and be able to find your way around the community.

Joining the session

This session will be held via Jitsi. The following information will help you join the session:

