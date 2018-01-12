Each release, the Fedora Design team works with the community on a set of 16 additional wallpapers. Users can install and use these to supplement the standard wallpaper. Submissions are now open for the Fedora 28 Supplemental Wallpapers, and will remain open until February 13, 2018.

You always wanted to start contributing to Fedora but don’t know how? Contributing a supplemental wallpaper is one of the easiest way to start as a Fedora Contributor.

What exactly are the supplemental wallpapers?

Supplemental wallpapers are the non-default wallpapers provided with Fedora. Each release, the Fedora Design team works with the community on a set of 16 additional wallpapers. Users can install and use these to supplement the standard wallpaper.

If you are looking for some inspiration when submitting, here are the winners from the last Supplemental wallpapers package:



















Dates and deadlines

The submission phase opens January 2, 2018 and ends February 12 at 23:59 UTC.

Important note, submissions during the last hours can in certain circumstances not get into the election, if there is no time to do the legal research.

The legal research is done by hand and very time consuming, so please help by following the guidelines correctly and submit only work that has the correct license.

The voting will open automatically 13 February 2018 and will be open until February 25 2018 at 23:59 UTC

How to contribute

Fedora uses for the submission the application Nuancier for managing the submissions and the voting process. Nuancier has the full list of rules and guidelines for submitting a wallpaper. The recommended license for submissions is CC-BY-SA — Note that we can not accept NC (no commercial use) or ND (no derrivatives) submissions.

For an submission you need an Fedora account. If you have none, you have to create one before here. For being allowed to vote, you must have membership in another group as cla_done or cla_fpca.

The number of submissions a contributor can make is limited. A participant can only upload two submissions to Nuancier. In case you submit multiple versions of the same image, the team will choose one version of it and accept it as one submission.

Submissions from previous supplemental wallpapers contests will not be selected. Creations which have not an essential height get rejected. Denied submissions also count, so if you make two contributions and both are rejected, you cannot submit more. Use your best judgment for your submissions.