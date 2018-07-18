Contributing to Fedora: Testing Packages

Posted by Link Dupont on July 18, 2018 2 Comments

More Like This

Continuous integration in Fedora

Container testing in OpenShift with Meta-Test-Family

Critical Firefox vulnerability fixed in 59.0.1

Recent Posts

3 cool productivity apps for Fedora 28

Share awesome Fedora content here on the Magazine

4 add-ons to improve your privacy on Thunderbird

Contribution to Fedora comes in many forms. Here’s a common misconception about contributing: “I’m not a developer, so what do they need me for?” However, there are many ways for non-developers to contribute to Fedora. One way is package testing. Before a new version of a package lands in the updates repository, it passes through a staging area. This article tells you how to help an update get through that process.

Testing a package with Bodhi

Bodhi is Fedora’s package update system. It acts as a gatekeeper between new package releases and the stable repositories. Fedora packagers stage new releases of their packages in an “update.” They then submit the update to a testing repository and request feedback about the stability of the package.

Feedback consists of comments, and either a positive or negative “karma” vote. Once a package gets enough positive karma, the package submitter can push the package to the stable repositories.

Here’s one way you can test a specific package

  1. Sign in with a FAS account (you may need to create one first).
  2. Find a package to test by browsing packages for Fedora 28 that await testing.
  3. Install or upgrade the package from the updates-testing repository. 
    dnf upgrade --enablerepo=updates-testing geary
  4. Run the packaged software. If the packager asked for tests of a specific bug, try to reproduce that bug. If you can’t, give the package a “+1”! In case the package doesn’t work as expected, leave a helpful comment, explaining what went wrong.
  5. After testing, restore the stable versions with distro-sync. 
    dnf distro-sync

Giving feedback with fedora-easy-karma

The fedora-easy-karma package helps you give karma to any testing update currently installed. Run it with a pattern to match only specific packages. Or run it without a pattern to match all packages.

The following example scans the computer for all testing updates that begin with gnome-.

$ fedora-easy-karma gnome-*
...

Follow the interactive steps to give karma and comment on each package.

Test some packages today!

Get started by helping to test some packages today, such as these currently in testing:

Fedora Project community

Link Dupont

Link is a free and open-source software enthusiast and a long-time Fedora user.

2 Comments

Add Comment →

  1. Niyas C

    That is cool. I was not aware that, testing Fedora packages is easy like this. Thank you for the information.

    July 18, 2018
    Reply

  2. Pat Kelly

    I’m sorry to admit that even though I’ve written my share of software, mostly I’ve taken the OS for granted. Back at F16 time I abandon that other os and everything here has been Fedora ever since. I’ve not been one to dive deeply and broadly into the OS. I learn what I need to know about the OS as I go along.

    I test packages when I know what a package is and have an idea of how to test it. As it turns out, most of the time, the package names aren’t much help; so when I see one where the package name seems like something I might be able to do something with, I look it up with dnfdragora. I look to see if it’s something that I have installed. If it is then I read the description to see if it seems like something I could come up with a test routine for. Most of the time I end up with little or no idea of what it does; let alone how to test it. As a result I do relatively little testing, but I do try to be thorough in the testing I do.

    I find I can help out more with release testing of the next version of Fedora. Though I do have trouble with “regression” testing. The “no worse than last time” is a sour taste to someone raised in a high reliability engineering environment, but I’ve made peace with that.

    I’d like to help out more, but it’s been hard to find opportunities.

    July 18, 2018
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Contribute

Read about how you can submit an idea or even write an article for Fedora Magazine.


Fedora 28 is available now. Read the release announcement for all the details.

Subscribe to Fedora Magazine via Email

Join 3,597 other subscribers

The opinions expressed on this website are those of each author, not of the author's employer or of Red Hat. Fedora Magazine aspires to publish all content under a Creative Commons license but may not be able to do so in all cases. You are responsible for ensuring that you have the necessary permission to reuse any work on this site. The Fedora logo is a trademark of Red Hat, Inc. Terms and Conditions

%d bloggers like this: