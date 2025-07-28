The Anaconda team have done some great changes over the last few Fedora Linux releasese. For Fedora Linux 43, they would like your help testing their latest changes – switching Anaconda installer to DNF5 and removing DNF modularity support from Anaconda.

With the help of the Fedora QA team, a number of test matrices have been created to help folks who can take part test the new features and provide their results.

What are we looking for?

We are looking for folks to test the following and file your results in the Test Days app:

Run some basic tests

Check that you can install repositories

Check what package sets are successful on install

Any other exploratory testing you would like to do!

More details on what the new features for Anaconda brings to Fedora and users can be found on the Anaconnda change pages, Switch Anaconda installer to DNF5 and Remove DNF modularity support from Anaconda.

How does a test week work?

A test week is an event where anyone can help ensure changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed before, this is a perfect way to get started.

To contribute, you only need to be able to do the following things:

Download test materials, which include some large files

Read and follow directions step by step

The wiki page for the Anaconda Installer has a lot of good information on what and how to test. After you’ve done some testing, you can log your results in the test day web application. If you’re available on or around the days of the event, please do some testing and report your results.