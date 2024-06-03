Fedora Rawhide test days are events where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed to Fedora Linux before, this is a perfect way to get started.

For some time, we have been trying to elevate the quality of Fedora by testing things well ahead of time. The Fedora Changes process lets people submit changesets well before the release process starts and many developers try their best to create a timeline for the new changes to land. We in the Quality team figured out we should also be able to execute test days for the changesets, which are crucial for us and will likely help us identify bugs very early. This will ensure a smoother and cleaner release process and also help us stay on track with on-time releases.

Previously, we started with testing DNF 5, which is a changeset proposed for Fedora Linux 41. Since the brand new dnf5 package has landed in rawhide, we organized a test week and got some initial feedback on it before it became the default. This time, we will test DNF5.2 according to its basic acceptance criteria to iron out any rough edges.

As a part of DNF 5.2, we will be testing the system upgrade from Fedora 40 to Fedora 41. In older versions of Fedora, the upgrade leverages a plugin. This functionality is now baked in by default and this is a great time to test it out. Needless to say, we will still be testing the general DNF 5 funtionalities.

The test week is Wed, June 5th through Wed, June 12th. The test week page is available here.

Happy testing, and we hope to see you on one of the test days.