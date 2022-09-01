Contribute at the i18n, Release Validation, CryptoPolicy and GNOME 43 Final test weeks for Fedora Linux 37

There are 4 upcoming test days/weeks in the coming weeks. The first is Wed 31 August through Wed 07 Sept. It is to test Pre-Beta Release Validation. The second is Tuesday 6 Sept through Monday 12 Sept. It focuses on testing i18n. The third is Monday 5 Sept the Crypto Policy test day. The fourth is Wed 7 Sept through Wed 14 Sept to test GNOME 43 Final. Please come and test with us to make the upcoming Fedora 37 even better. Read more below on how to participate.
Pre-Beta Release Validation
Fedora Linux is foremost a community-powered distribution. Fedora Linux runs on all sorts of off-the-shelf hardware. The QA team relies on looking at bugs and edge cases coming out of community-owned hardware, so testing pre-release composes is a crucial part of the release process. We try to fix as many of them as we can! Please participate in the pre-beta release validation test week now through 7 September. You can help us catch those bugs at an early stage. A detailed post can be found here
GNOME 43 Final test week
GNOME is the default desktop environment for Fedora Workstation and thus for many Fedora users. As a part of the planned change, the GNOME 43 Final will land on Fedora which then will be shipped with Fedora Linux 37. To ensure that everything works fine The Workstation Working Group and QA team will have this test week Wed 7 Sept through Wed 14 Sept. Refer to the GNOME 43 test week wiki page for links and resources needed to participate.
i18n test week
i18n test week focuses on testing internationalization features in Fedora Linux. The test week is Tuesday 6 Sept through Monday 12 Sept.
StrongCryptoSettings3 test day
This is a new and unconventional test day. The change, however small, will have impacts across many areas and we want our users to spot as many bugs as we possibly can. The advice is to use exotic VPNs, proprietary chat apps, different email providers and even git workflows. These can be tested with some advice which can be found here. This test day is Monday 5 Sept.
How do test days work?
A test day is an event where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed before, this is a perfect way to get started.
To contribute, you only need to be able to download test materials (which include some large files) and then read and follow directions step by step.
Detailed information about both test days is available on the wiki pages mentioned above. If you’re available on or around the days of the events, please do some testing and report your results.
Come and test with us to make the upcoming Fedora 37 even better.
Thomas Garai
I am available to QA this release next week. There are some issues with the following release: Fedora Linux 38 (Workstation Edition Prerelease) with Gnome 43 Beta. I look forward to going to gnome 43.final.
Heliosstyx
It’s always the same with the links to the wiki’s: the documents are often outdated, have incomplete description, have missing download links and the most important thing they are hard to understand for new contributors. It’s time to redesign this wiki article; write it clearer, provide all necessary links etc.
Forget this comment, if you are only interested in experienced testers, otherwise please improve the wiki’s soon. I am sure you will get more engaged testers.
sumantrom
Hey!
I am sorry you had to face such a thing. To clarify something, this post is more an announcement. In most cases, we like to give testers the most recent build, hence the links are usually updated 1day before the test day/week starts. That’s also one reason why our Kernels, Gnome and few others have “week” time frame to test and not a day. It will be a great help to know, what will be your feedback around wiki redesign .
Ed Scott
I am greatly enjoying Fedora 36 – THANKS! I run it on a circa 1990s beige server case I rebuilt with fast AMD CPU and GPU. I also run another similar updated computer on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS – I like it fine but Fedora has a slightly nicer design. I especially appreciate that the Fedora software repository has lots of amateur radio programs now for me to learn (I just recently got my General Class license). My primary interests in retirement will be RVing, photography, amateur radio, and healthy food growing. I’d like to ditch Windows entirely because Fedora 36 and free/open software is So Much Nicer! Unfortunately, a few things like digital camera firmware update require Windows or MacOS. I may just keep shooting film, scanning it, and doing digital post production using Linux. TurboPrint allows using pro grade roll paper inkjet printers (HP, Canon, etc.) with Linux (why doesn’t Red Hat/IBM buy them?).
I’d like to get familiar with programming software Fedora and Red Hat use. I have a BSEE in computers and have done hardware, software & systems R&D engineering in aerospace winning awards from Hughes Aircraft, Sony & Walt Disney. I have done a lot of C programming (mostly the Borland compiler), much HTML (tag slung), some C++, Assembly and Pascal in years past; and a little Fortran and Basic long, long ago. I also have a BFA with Honors from Art Center College of Design studying Film & Photography – so appreciate that Fedora has good taste in design as well as being a solidly engineered and reliable operating system. I stay pretty busy taking care of my wife who has Alzheimer’s Disease now, but in future years will hope to get more involved with Fedora which seems to me to be the smart horse to ride now. THANKS for the great efforts everyone working on Fedora has accomplished!!! I wish that “Linux Pro” and “Linux Format” magazines would cover Fedora more and have told them so.
RubenToledoA
Hi!!
this is very insteresting, because the keyboard fails (dont function!) on notebooks with the ryzen series 6000. There are a solution with kerrnel 6. So, its Fedora 37 come with Kernel 6.0?
Pavel
You can get a Fedora 38 kernel in the meantime. I’m running it with Fedora 36 just fine.
koji list-builds –package=kernel –after=”2022-08-25″
koji download-build –arch=x86_64 kernel-6.0.0-0.rc3.25.fc38
sudo dnf update kernel*.rpm
RubenToledoA
Thanks for the advice! but, i cant catch howto keep nvidia driver running with kernel 6 RC2 and RC3?
Stefan Marinov
There is a small typo in the title (and hence also the URL slug): s/CrytoPolicy/CryptoPolicy/
I didn’t find it (or other typos) elsewhere in the text.
Richard England
Thanks