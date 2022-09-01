Contribute at the i18n, Release Validation, CryptoPolicy and GNOME 43 Final test weeks for Fedora Linux 37

There are 4 upcoming test days/weeks in the coming weeks. The first is Wed 31 August through Wed 07 Sept. It is to test Pre-Beta Release Validation. The second is Tuesday 6 Sept through Monday 12 Sept. It focuses on testing i18n. The third is Monday 5 Sept the Crypto Policy test day. The fourth is Wed 7 Sept through Wed 14 Sept to test GNOME 43 Final. Please come and test with us to make the upcoming Fedora 37 even better. Read more below on how to participate.

Pre-Beta Release Validation

Fedora Linux is foremost a community-powered distribution. Fedora Linux runs on all sorts of off-the-shelf hardware. The QA team relies on looking at bugs and edge cases coming out of community-owned hardware, so testing pre-release composes is a crucial part of the release process. We try to fix as many of them as we can! Please participate in the pre-beta release validation test week now through 7 September. You can help us catch those bugs at an early stage. A detailed post can be found here

GNOME 43 Final test week

GNOME is the default desktop environment for Fedora Workstation and thus for many Fedora users. As a part of the planned change, the GNOME 43 Final will land on Fedora which then will be shipped with Fedora Linux 37. To ensure that everything works fine The Workstation Working Group and QA team will have this test week Wed 7 Sept through Wed 14 Sept. Refer to the GNOME 43 test week wiki page for links and resources needed to participate.

i18n test week

i18n test week focuses on testing internationalization features in Fedora Linux. The test week is Tuesday 6 Sept through Monday 12 Sept.

StrongCryptoSettings3 test day

This is a new and unconventional test day. The change, however small, will have impacts across many areas and we want our users to spot as many bugs as we possibly can. The advice is to use exotic VPNs, proprietary chat apps, different email providers and even git workflows. These can be tested with some advice which can be found here. This test day is Monday 5 Sept.

How do test days work?

A test day is an event where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed before, this is a perfect way to get started.

To contribute, you only need to be able to download test materials (which include some large files) and then read and follow directions step by step.

Detailed information about both test days is available on the wiki pages mentioned above. If you’re available on or around the days of the events, please do some testing and report your results.

Come and test with us to make the upcoming Fedora 37 even better.