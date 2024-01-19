Contribute at the Fedora Linux Test Week for Kernel 6.7

Posted by on January 19, 2024 1 Comment
Kernel Test Week 6.7

Recent Posts

How to achieve "dnf swap"-equivalent functionality with rpm-ostree

Emacs for writers

Crash Course On Using Textual

The kernel team is working on final integration for Linux kernel 6.7. This version was just recently released, and will arrive soon in Fedora Linux. As a result, the Fedora Linux kernel and QA teams have organized a test week from Sunday, January 21, 2024 to Sunday, January 28, 2024. The wiki page in this article contains links to the test images you’ll need to participate. Please continue reading for details.

How does a test week work?

A test week is an event where anyone can help ensure changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed before, this is a perfect way to get started.

To contribute, you only need to be able to do the following things:

  • Download test materials, which include some large files
  • Read and follow directions step by step

The wiki page for the kernel test week has a lot of good information on what and how to test. After you’ve done some testing, you can log your results in the test week web application. If you’re available on or around the days of the event, please do some testing and report your results. We have a document which provides all the necessary steps.

Happy testing, and we hope to see you on one of the test days.

Events Fedora Project community

Sumantro Mukherjee

1 Comment

Add Comment →

  1. Luna bittin Jernberg

    Will help out 🙂

    January 19, 2024
    Reply

Leave a Reply


The interval between posting a comment and its appearance will be irregular so please DO NOT resend the same post repeatedly. All comments are moderated but this site is not monitored continuously so comments will not appear as soon as posted.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Fedora Linux 39

Fedora Linux 39 is available now. Read the release announcement for all the details.

Subscribe to Fedora Magazine via Email

Join 9,579 other subscribers

Contribute to the Magazine

Fedora Magazine is looking for contributors!

The opinions expressed on this website are those of each author, not of the author's employer or of Red Hat. Fedora Magazine aspires to publish all content under a Creative Commons license but may not be able to do so in all cases. You are responsible for ensuring that you have the necessary permission to reuse any work on this site. The Fedora logo is a trademark of Red Hat, Inc. Terms and Conditions