Contribute at the Fedora Linux Test Week for GNOME 46

The Desktop/Workstation team is working on final integration for GNOME46. This version was just recently released, and will arrive soon in Fedora Linux. As a result, the Fedora Desktop x QA teams are organizing a test week from Monday, February 19, 2024 to Monday, Feburary 26, 2023. The wiki page in this article contains links to the test images you’ll need to participate. Please continue reading for details.

GNOME 46 has landed and will be part of the change for Fedora Linux 40. Since GNOME is the default desktop environment for Fedora Workstation, and thus for many Fedora users, this interface and environment merits a lot of testing. The Workstation Working Group and Fedora Quality team have decided to split the test week into two parts:

Monday 19 February through Thursday 22 February, we will be testing GNOME Desktop and Core Apps. You can find the test day page here.



Thursday 22 Febuary through Monday 26 Febuary, the focus will be to test GNOME Apps in general. These will be shipped by default. The test day page is here.

How does a test week work?

A test week is an event where anyone can help ensure changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed before, this is a perfect way to get started.

To contribute, you only need to be able to do the following things:

Download test materials, which include some large files.

Read and follow directions step by step.

Happy testing, and we hope to see you on one of the test days.