Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the general public is also welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed to Fedora Linux before, this is the perfect way to get started.

There are two overlapping test periods in the coming week.

Monday 07 April through Friday, April 11 , focuses on testing Fedora IoT .

through , focuses on testing . Tuesday 08 April through Tuesday, April 15, focuses on testing the GNOME 48 desktop and core applications.

Fedora IoT

For this test week, the focus is all-around; test all the bits that come in a Fedora IoT release as well as validate different hardware. This includes:

Basic installation to different media

Installing in a VM

rpm-ostree upgrades, layering, rebasing

Basic container manipulation with Podman.

We welcome all different types of hardware, but have a specific list of target hardware for convenience. This test week will occur Monday 07 April through Friday 11 April.

GNOME 48 Test Week

The Desktop/Workstation team is working on final integration for GNOME 48. This version was recently released, and will arrive soon in Fedora Linux. As a result, the Fedora desktop and Quality teams are organizing a test week from Tuesday, April 08, 2025 to Tuesday, April 15, 2025. The wiki page in this article contains links to the test images you’ll need to participate.

How does a test week work?

A test week is an event where anyone can help ensure changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and everyone is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed before, this is a perfect way to get started.

To contribute, you only need to be able to do the following things:

Download the test materials, which include some large files.

Read and follow the directions step by step.

Happy testing and we hope to see you at one (or more!) of the test day events.