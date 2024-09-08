Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed to Fedora before, this is a perfect way to start.

There are two upcoming test periods in the next two weeks covering two topics:

Tuesday 10 Sept through Monday 16 Sept , is to test i18n

, is to test Monday 09 Sept through Friday 13 Sept, is to test the Tuned as Default Power Profile.

Come and test with us to make Fedora 41 even better. Read more below on how to do it.

i18n Test Days

The i18n team is testing changes for Fedora Linux 41 (IBus Chewing default for Traditional Chinese (Taiwan) and others). As a result, the i18n and QA teams organized a test week from Tuesday, September 10, 2024, through Monday, September 16, 2024. The wiki page contains links to the test images you’ll need to participate.

Tuned as default

We’re excited to invite testers to participate in the testing of the new Tuned Power Daemon in Fedora 41, which will soon become the default power profile daemon. This new feature aims to improve power management by offering more efficient power-saving profiles and enhanced customization options. Your feedback will be instrumental in ensuring a smooth transition from the previous power-profiles-daemon to Tuned.

Whether you’re a seasoned tester or new to Fedora, your contributions will help identify any bugs and refine this feature to offer the best experience for all Fedora users. Join us in shaping the future of power management in Fedora 41! Testing will occur Monday 09 Sept through Friday 13 Sept,The wiki page has more information about how to continue.

How do test days work?

A test day is an event where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. This is a perfect way to start contributing.

To contribute, you only need to be able to download test materials (which include some large files) and then read and follow directions step by step.

Detailed information about all the test days is available on the wiki pages mentioned above. If you’re available on or around the days of the events, please do some testing and report your results. All the test day pages receive some final touches which complete about 24 hrs before the test day begins. We urge you to be patient about resources that are, in most cases, uploaded hours before the test day starts.

Come and test with us to make the upcoming Fedora Linux 41 even better.