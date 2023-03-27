Contribute at the Fedora CoreOS, Upgrade, and IoT Test Days

Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed to Fedora before, this is a perfect way to get started.

There are five upcoming test days in the next two weeks covering three topics:

Tues 28 March through Sunday 02 April , is to test the Fedora CoreOS .

, is to test the . Wed March 28th through March 31st , is to test the Upgrade

, is to test the Monday April 03 through April 07 , is to test Fedora IoT .

Come and test with us to make Fedora 38 even better. Read more below on how to do it.

Fedora 38 CoreOS Test Week

The Fedora 38 CoreOS Test Week focuses on testing FCOS based on Fedora 38. The FCOS next stream is already rebased on Fedora 38 content, which will be coming soon to testing and stable. To prepare for the content being promoted to other streams the Fedora CoreOS and QA teams have organized test days on Tues, March 28, 2023 (results accepted through Sun , April 2). Refer to the wiki page for links to the test cases and materials you’ll need to participate. The FCOS and QA team will meet and communicate with the community sync on a Google Meet at the beginning of test week and async over multiple matrix/element channels. Read more about them in this announcement.

Upgrade test day

As we come closer to Fedora Linux 38 release dates, it’s time to test upgrades. This release has a lot of changes and it becomes essential that we test the graphical upgrade methods as well as the command line. As a part of these test days, we will test upgrading from a full updated, F36 and F37 to F38 for all architectures (x86_64, ARM, aarch64) and variants (WS, cloud, server, silverblue, IoT).

IoT test week

For this test week, the focus is all-around; test all the bits that come in a Fedora IoT release as well as validate different hardware. This includes:

Basic installation to different media

Installing in a VM

rpm-ostree upgrades, layering, rebasing

Basic container manipulation with Podman.

We welcome all different types of hardware, but have a specific list of target hardware for convenience.

How do test days work?

A test day is an event where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. Test days are the perfect way to start contributing if you not in the past.

The only requirement to get started is the ability to download test materials (which include some large files) and then read and follow directions step by step.

Detailed information about all the test days are on the wiki page links provided above. If you are available on or around the days of the events, please do some testing and report your results.



