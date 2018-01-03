It has been a full year here at the Fedora Magazine, and now it is over, we are looking back at some of the awesome content from our contributors. Here are some of the best articles from our contributors that are useful for system administrators.

Installing WordPress on Fedora

Looking for a step-by-step tutorial on setting up WordPress on your Fedora server? Look no further:

Configuring Sudo

This awesome quick tip walks you though setting up sudo — either at install-time, or after-the-fact:

Installing Apache

Apache is available in the official Fedora repos. This article shows you how easy it is an set up a web server on Fedora.

How to boot to an earlier Kernel

On rare occasions, though, a new kernel can bring an issue with it. You might need to revert to an older one to keep things working until the bug is fixed. This article shows you how.

Changing Kernel options

Learn how kernel configurations are generated and how to best make changes for a custom kernel.

