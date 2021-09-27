Bash Shell Scripting for beginners (Part 1)

Posted by on September 27, 2021 17 Comments

Photo by N Bandaru on Unsplash

in this series

1. Bash Shell Scripting for beginners (Part 1)

As the title implies this article will be covering Bash Shell Scripting at a beginner level. I’m not going to review the history of Bash but there are many resources to fill you in or you can visit the GNU project at https://www.gnu.org/software/bash/. We will start out with understanding some very basic concepts and then start to put things together.

Creating a script file

The first thing to do is create a script file. First make sure the home directory is the current directory.

cd ~

In the home directory, create the example file. This can be named anything but learnToScript.sh will be used in this article.

touch learnToScript.sh

From this point there will be a file called learnToScript.sh in your home directory. Verify it exists and also notice the privileges for that file are -rw-rw-r– by typing the following.

ls -l
[zexcon@trinity ~]$ ls -l
total 7
drwxr-xr-x. 1 zexcon zexcon   90 Aug 30 13:08 Desktop
drwxr-xr-x. 1 zexcon zexcon   80 Sep 16 08:53 Documents
drwxr-xr-x. 1 zexcon zexcon 1222 Sep 16 08:53 Downloads
-rw-rw-r--. 1 zexcon zexcon   70 Sep 17 10:10 learnToScript.sh
drwxr-xr-x. 1 zexcon zexcon    0 Jul  7 16:04 Music
drwxr-xr-x. 1 zexcon zexcon  318 Sep 15 13:53 Pictures
drwxr-xr-x. 1 zexcon zexcon    0 Jul  7 16:04 Public
drwxr-xr-x. 1 zexcon zexcon    0 Jul  7 16:04 Videos
[zexcon@trinity ~]$

There is one more thing that needs to be done to get started. Let’s try and execute the script with nothing written in it. Type the following:

./learnToScript.sh
[zexcon ~]$ ./learnToScript.sh
bash: ./learnToScript.sh: Permission denied

You get permission denied because there are no execute permissions on the file. You need to change the permissions of the file to be able to execute the script. If you are not familiar with permissions I would recommend reading the Fedora Magazine articles written by Paul W. Frields

Command line quick tips: Permissions

Command line quick tips: More about permissions

At this point you’ve brushed up on permissions, so back to the terminal and let’s change the learnToScript.sh file so it will execute. Type in the following to allow execution of the file.

chmod 755 learnToScript.sh
[zexcon@trinity ~]$ ls -l
total 7
drwxr-xr-x. 1 zexcon zexcon   90 Aug 30 13:08 Desktop
drwxr-xr-x. 1 zexcon zexcon   80 Sep 16 08:53 Documents
drwxr-xr-x. 1 zexcon zexcon 1222 Sep 16 08:53 Downloads
-rwxr-xr-x. 1 zexcon zexcon   70 Sep 17 10:10 learnToScript.sh
drwxr-xr-x. 1 zexcon zexcon    0 Jul  7 16:04 Music
drwxr-xr-x. 1 zexcon zexcon  318 Sep 15 13:53 Pictures
drwxr-xr-x. 1 zexcon zexcon    0 Jul  7 16:04 Public
drwxr-xr-x. 1 zexcon zexcon    0 Jul  7 16:04 Videos
[zexcon@trinity ~]$

Okay now you’re ready, you have read, write and execute permissions (-rwxr-x r-x) to the learnToScript.sh command.

Editing a script file

Take a moment and make certain you are familiar with vim or any text editor. Throughout this article I will be utilizing vim. At the command prompt type the following:

vim learnToScript.sh

This will bring you to an empty text file with a bunch of tildes in it. Type i on your keyboard and this will move you into — INSERT — mode. You can see it’s in this mode by looking at the bottom left of the terminal window. (Note that an alternative editor is the nano editor.)

From here you need to make sure that the file is recognized by the correct interpreter. So enter the shebang ( #! ) and the directory to your bash, /bin/bash:

#!/bin/bash

One last thing that you will use throughout the article is saving the document. Hit Esc to leave input mode, then Shift + Colon. At the colon you will enter wq. This will write(w) the file and quit(q) vim once you hit enter.

A few things to remember while using vim, anytime you want to write into a document you need to enter i and you will see –INSERT– at the bottom. Anytime you want to save, you will need to hit Esc to leave input mode, and then Shift+: to enter w to write the file or Esc then Shift+: to enter q to quit and not save. Or add both wq together and it will write and close. Esc by itself will exit INSERT mode. You can find much more about vim at it’s website or this get started site.

Lets start scripting…

echo

The echo command is used to return something to the terminal. You will notice that you can use single quotes, double quotes or no quotes. So let’s take a look at it with a traditional Hello World!

#!/bin/bash

echo Hello World!
echo 'Hello World!'
echo "Hello World!"
[zexcon ~]$ ./learnToScript.sh
Hello World!
Hello World!
Hello World!
[zexcon ~]$

Notice that you get the same result with all three options. This is not always the case but in this basic script it is. In some circumstances the type of quotes will make a difference. By the way, congratulations you have written your first Bash script. Let’s look at a few things that you will want to know as you continue to create more scripts and let your mind run wild.

Command Substitution $( ) or ` `

Command substitution allows you to get the results of a command you might execute at the command line and write that result to a variable. For example if you type ls at the command prompt you will get a list of the current working directory. So let’s put this into practice. You have two options for command substitution. Note that the first option uses a back tick found above the Tab key on the left side of the keyboard. It is paired with the tilde ~ key. The second option uses a shell variable.

#!/bin/bash

command1=`ls`
echo $command1

command2=$(ls)
echo $command2
[zexcon ~]$ ./learnToScript.sh 
Desktop Documents Downloads learnToScript.sh Music Pictures Public snap Videos
Desktop Documents Downloads learnToScript.sh Music Pictures Public snap Videos
[zexcon ~]$

Notice no space between the variable, equal sign, and the start of the command. You get the exact same result with both options. Note that variables need to be led by a dollar sign. If you forget and you echo out the command variable without the dollar sign you will just see the name of the command as shown in the next example.

#!/bin/bash

command1=`ls`
echo command1

command2=$(ls)
echo command2
[zexcon ~]$ ./learnToScript.sh 
command1
command2
[zexcon ~]$

Double Parenthesis (())

So what are double parenthesis for? Double parenthesis are simple, they are for mathematical equations.

#!/bin/bash

echo $((5+3)) 
echo $((5-3)) 
echo $((5*3)) 
echo $((5/3)) 
[zexcon ~]$ ./learnToScript.sh 
8
2
15
1
[zexcon ~]$

Conclusion

At this point we have created our first script. We have an idea how to take several commands, place them in a script and run it to get the results. We will continue this discussion in the next article and look at redirection of input and output, the pipe command, using double brackets or maybe just adding some comments.

Fedora Project community

zexcon

Desk jockey by day and Linux enthusiast always. Every so often you will find me playing Age of Empires or Counter Strike.

17 Comments

Add Comment →

  1. Athan

    The chmod command is inconsistent with what the targeted outcome is.

    September 27, 2021
    Reply

    • Stephen Snow

      Hello, good catch, I changed it to “chmod 755 to be consistent with the results displayed. Oops, it was correct originally so I retracted my change.

      September 27, 2021
      Reply

      • Donald Sebastian Leung

        Wouldn’t it be better to change both (1) the command to

        chmod 755

        and (2) the output of

        ls -l

        to match the command?

        766

        permissions is weird (and insecure) because anyone can edit your script, even if you are the only one that can execute it.

        Or just

        chmod +x learnToScript.sh

        and you don’t have to worry about accidentally making your script world-writable.

        September 27, 2021
        Reply

  2. Bthan

    It’s still wrong. The listing says “-rwxrw-rw-” but below the listing you say “execute permissions (-rwxr-xr-x)”.

    Chmod 766 is wrong. 6 is read and WRITE, so a security issue that others can alter your script on the fly. Use 755 instead.

    Why don’t you use “chmod +x” to give execute permissions?

    Oh, and BTW. the link to Paul W. Fields is broken too.

    September 27, 2021
    Reply

    • Richard England

      Corrections were made for the permissions. But the links to the other articles appear to be correct. What are you seeing when attempting to view them?

      September 27, 2021
      Reply

  3. Scott Auge

    LOL I read it because there is “always a sentence of interest reading” and that’s the truth, because $(()) was new to me and I had read two bash manuals!

    September 27, 2021
    Reply

  4. Daniel

    Good.

    September 27, 2021
    Reply

  5. Breno

    I would recommend

    nano

    instead of

    vim

    at a beginner level. Also,

    chmod +x

    sounds more intuitive for a beginner to me.

    September 27, 2021
    Reply

  6. Anil F Duggirala

    Thanks so much for this. Always been curious about these scripts. Thanks for allowing me to get into it so smoothly.
    I already know vim, I hope your other readers don’t get lost or discouraged by getting stuck with vim. Also, keep in mind that there are various different keyboard layouts, not just US English.
    thanks so much,

    September 27, 2021
    Reply

  7. person

    Why do i have to be at ~

    September 27, 2021
    Reply

    • Joao Rodrigues

      You don’t have to be at ~. You can place your script anywhere you have write permission.

      You could, for example, place it in ~/.local/bin or ~/bin. These directories are ususally in your $PATH, so you could call your script from any directory by just typing “learnToScript.sh” instead of “~/learnToScript.sh”

      September 27, 2021
      Reply
    •

      zexcon

      You don’t have to be in your home directory. This is only for simplicity of the article. You can place your script any place you just need to specify the path or be in the location to run the script.

      September 27, 2021
      Reply

  8. Smackeyacky

    The file listing of the directory containing your script shows the right permissions for chmod 766, but the text underneath says you wanted rwxr-xr-x which is 755. Change the command to 755 and fix the listing of files and it will be consistent.

    September 27, 2021
    Reply

  9. Darvond

    While I’d never suggest vim for a beginner, I do understand it is the defacto. (For some reason; though it and emacs have been outmoded for years in terms of sheer sanity by others.)

    But! Fedora’s default editor is nano; should that not be the editor invoked accordingly?

    Instead of the one that requires complex bespoke keystrokes just to enter insertion mode?

    September 27, 2021
    Reply

    • Richard England

      For some (perhaps many) vi/vim is what they know and it was the standard editor for some time. A note has been added pointing out that nano is an alternative. The point of the article was not the editor to use rather the script that was being created.

      But thank you for your input.

      September 27, 2021
      Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Fedora Linux 34 is available now. Read the release announcement for all the details.

Subscribe to Fedora Magazine via Email

Join 7,968 other subscribers

Contribute to the Magazine

Fedora Magazine is looking for contributors!

The opinions expressed on this website are those of each author, not of the author's employer or of Red Hat. Fedora Magazine aspires to publish all content under a Creative Commons license but may not be able to do so in all cases. You are responsible for ensuring that you have the necessary permission to reuse any work on this site. The Fedora logo is a trademark of Red Hat, Inc. Terms and Conditions

%d bloggers like this: