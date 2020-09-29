Announcing the release of Fedora 33 Beta

Posted by on September 29, 2020

The Fedora Project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of Fedora 33 Beta, the next step towards our planned Fedora 33 release at the end of October.

Download the prerelease from our Get Fedora site:

Or, check out one of our popular variants, including KDE Plasma, Xfce, and other desktop environments, as well as images for ARM devices like the Raspberry Pi 2 and 3:

Beta Release Highlights

BTRFS by default

All of the desktop variants of Fedora 33 Beta – including Fedora Workstation, Fedora KDE, and others – will use BTRFS as the default filesystem. This is a big shift: we’ve been using ext filesystems since Fedora Core 1. BTRFS offers some really compelling features for users, including transparent compression and copy-on-write. For Fedora 33, we’re only defaulting to the basic features of BTRFS, but we’ll build out the default feature set to include more goodies in future releases.

Fedora Workstation

Fedora 33 Workstation Beta includes GNOME 3.38, the newest release of the GNOME desktop environment. It is full of performance enhancements and improvements. GNOME 3.38 now includes a welcome tour after installation to help users learn about all of the great features this desktop environment offers. It also improves screen recording and multi-monitor support. For a full list of GNOME 3.38 highlights, see the release notes.

Fedora 33 Workstation Beta also provides better thermal management and peak performance on Intel CPUs by including thermald in the default install. And because your desktop should be fun to look at as well as easy to use, Fedora 33 Workstation Beta includes animated backgrounds (a time-of-day slideshow with hue changes) by default.

Fedora IoT

With Fedora 33 Beta, Fedora IoT is now an official Fedora Edition. Fedora IoT is geared toward edge devices on a wide variety of hardware platforms. It is based on ostree technology for safe update and rollback. It includes the Platform AbstRaction for SECurity (PARSEC), an open-source initiative to provide a common API to hardware security and cryptographic services in a platform-agnostic way.

Other updates

Fedora 33 Beta defaults to using nano as the editor. nano is a more approachable editor that is more welcoming to new users. Of course, those who want to use vim, emacs, or any other editor are still able to.

Fedora 33 KDE Beta enables earlyOOM by default, as Fedora Workstation did in the previous release. This helps improve system responsiveness on systems that are running out of memory. 

Fedora 33 Beta includes updated versions of many popular packages like Ruby, Python, and Perl. .NET Core will now be available on Fedora on aarch64, in addition to x86_64. We’re also dropping a few older versions: Python 2.6 and Python 3.4 are retired. The httpd module mod_php is also dropped, as php-fpm is a more performant and more secure PHP module.

Testing needed

Since this is a Beta release, we expect that you may encounter bugs or missing features. To report issues encountered during testing, contact the Fedora QA team via the mailing list or in the #fedora-qa channel on Freenode IRC. As testing progresses, common issues are tracked on the Common F33 Bugs page.

For tips on reporting a bug effectively, read how to file a bug.

What is the Beta Release?

A Beta release is code-complete and bears a very strong resemblance to the final release. If you take the time to download and try out the Beta, you can check and make sure the things that are important to you are working. Every bug you find and report doesn’t just help you, it improves the experience of millions of Fedora users worldwide! Together, we can make Fedora rock-solid. We have a culture of coordinating new features and pushing fixes upstream as much as we can. Your feedback improves not only Fedora, but Linux and free software as a whole.

More information

For more detailed information about what’s new on Fedora 33 Beta release, you can consult the Fedora 33 Change set. It contains more technical information about the new packages and improvements shipped with this release.

For Developers For System Administrators New in Fedora

Matthew Miller

  1. Noah Time

    noatime: yes or no?

    September 29, 2020
    • Breno

      Does

      noatime

      still gives a significant performance boost? If I had to guess I would say no…

      September 29, 2020
  2. Klein Kravis

    Can I install this via DNF? I really don’t want to reinstall again.

    September 29, 2020
    •

      Matthew Miller

      Yes, you can do a dnf system-upgrade to f33 and there you go.

      September 29, 2020
      • heliosstyx

        Is there any way back via dnf, that is quasi a downgrade again?

        September 30, 2020
      • Andre Gompel

        I have tried to do a system upgrade, several times, (since Fedora 27, or 28) for the same reason. Every single time, it seemed to work OK… for a while, then after 1 day to 2 months, I had to do a complete reinstall, so backup your precious data, before you upgrade.

        Furthermore, the Anaconda installer still leaves to desire, quite seriously when doing a custom-install, which is a good idea, if you wish separate partitions for /home and perhaps more. I have filled several bug reports on this, but was asked error logs I could not provide, because the whole thing crashed !

        I have used Red Hat/Fedora for a long time (since RH6 or so) , and it is my recollection that the installer used to do “custom install” much better.

        Hopefully Fedora 33 has a much improved Anaconda, but I had this hope for at least 5 years. Anaconda Installer Matters…

        September 30, 2020
  3. End User

    Do I have Option to Stay with Ext3/4 Filesystem?

    At least this way, I know my programs will work correctly on a production system when f33 is out of beta. I need it to just work 😉

    September 29, 2020
  4. Chris

    A problem with Fedora is all the new versions. I had an earlier version (29 IIRC) set up with a bunch of Windows via Wine apps working, including Password Safe with Yubikey. After the new update, none of them were! Why is an update considered good to release if existing working apps fail under the new version?

    September 29, 2020
    •

      Matthew Miller

      I’m sorry you had a bad experience. Most of the time, upgrades are seamless and your software should indeed keep working. We can’t test every possible combination, though. If you’d like to help, the Fedora QA team is largely volunteers, and more are always welcome. There’s a nice page showing the steps here: https://fedoraproject.org/wiki/QA/Join

      September 29, 2020
    • Erwin van Londen

      Hi Chris,

      I’ve been working with RedHat systems since RedHat 5 (no RHEL 5 but RedHat 5 from way back in 1997 that came in a blue box with 3 floppy disks). My system has been has now been upgraded from Fedora 11 to Fedora 32 and has been thru 4 hardware iterations including new motherboards, CPU’s, disks, memory and a sheer load of devices.

      There will always be some 3rd party package that may interfere with newer underlying technology but it is up to the maintainers of that package to stay up to date. Some developers choose to focus on distros that may not have bleeding edge versions and chose for long(er) term version of their package. Wine, although a great tool, is fairly notorious for being picky but this isn’t a Fedora issue. Have you been in touch with the developers of PasswordSafe and asked them if they plan on bringing a Linux version? TBH I’ve used PasswordSafe on windows for around 8 or 9 years and has been my goto tool for password management. About a year ago I switched to KeePassXC which, no only, has more options but also intergrates with browsers on both Linux and Windows platforms.

      Anyway, the main message is that when you run a bleeding edge distro there may be things going wrong especially when you start including 3rd party apps and repo’s. For the majority of my upgrades over the years I’ve had my fair share of them but given the fact I’ve been able to run through consecutive upgrades since Fedora 11 without doing a “clean install” shows that it is possible.

      September 30, 2020
    • John Wick

      Because Windows apps aren’t part of the distribution. You can configure the Yubikey in linux. If you can use Linux, don’t do it, but stop complaining about using Windows apps on linux, Just install windows and leave people that love the freedom to use linux.

      September 30, 2020
  5. Francisco Morales

    is Fedora considering moving its mainstream (yeah, I am aware of rawhide) to a rolling release in the future?
    what about a better package manager frontend? I’ve tried dnfdragora but doesnt work well, I miss yumex

    September 29, 2020
    •

      Matthew Miller

      We think the 6-month release cadence has significant advantages for users. Rolling releases are easier for developers (just put stuff out there constantly!), but for users it means that you can have surprise changes every day. In a lot of ways, rolling actually works better for slow moving distros (like CentOS Stream) then for fast ones!

      I am not aware of anyone working on anything like Yumex.

      September 29, 2020
  6. Erik

    When will the supplemental wallpapers open for submissions?

    Thanks!

    September 29, 2020
  7. David

    After upgrading from version to version until 32, it’s time to fresh install because I want to test BRTFS, before using it on my desktop PC.

    September 29, 2020
  8. Dillon Meche

    I completed fresh install of beta. After installing rpmfusion, flatpack repositories and favorite software. My system runs great. I have not run into bugs or any issues. In fact, it performs better than f32. Congrats to the Fedora team for work well done.

    September 29, 2020
    • Eduardo

      I get

      warning: /var/lib/dnf/system-upgrade/rpmfusion-nonfree-nvidia-driver-f70ac34e95cd3d35/packages/akmod-nvidia-450.66-1.fc33.x86_64.rpm: Header V3 RSA/SHA1 Signature, key ID 94843c65: NOKEY
      RPM Fusion for Fedora 33 – Nonfree – NVIDIA Driver 0.0 B/s | 0 B 00:00
      Curl error (37): Couldn’t read a file:// file for file:///usr/share/distribution-gpg-keys/rpmfusion/RPM-GPG-KEY-rpmfusion-nonfree-fedora-33 [Couldn’t open file /usr/share/distribution-gpg-keys/rpmfusion/RPM-GPG-KEY-rpmfusion-nonfree-fedora-33]

      Every time I try to upgrade using dnf.

      September 30, 2020
  9. Cornelius Spaans

    I hope that the problems arising when updating email clients like for example Mozilla Thunderbird will be solved in this new release.

    I also hope that in this release it will be easier for the owner of a small company to obtain administrator rights in the workstation version.

    September 29, 2020
  11. Leslie Satenstein

    At 5:50 EST, I clicked on the links for Workstation,
    Forbidden

    You don’t have permission to access this resource.

    I guess the directory permissions have not been changed.
    Is this version a continuation of
    …./latest-Fedora-33/compose/Workstation/x86_64

    Yours truly
    Leslie, a Fedora user since Fedora was born.

    September 29, 2020
  12. Harmnot

    If I use default partition, would it split the filesystem like /var , /usr, /tmp ? I am afraid in the future it would be full of free space on /usr , /var and etc… ? And if I add more space on each filesystem , would be it easier ? I always has some mistakes to add more free space on filesystem

    September 29, 2020
    • Stephen Snow

      If you are doing a fresh install, btrfs is the filesystem chosen as default. It will layout as / and /home as subvolumes on workstation. In any case with btrfs, the free space remains free space until it is needed to be used by the file system.

      September 30, 2020
  13. Park Vi

    If I install 33 Beta, and next month the stable release, would it easier to upgrade to the stable version? How?

    September 29, 2020
  14. Trung Le

    FC3 beta runs perfectly on my Lenovo X1 Carbon 7th gen. Well done team!

    September 30, 2020
  15. svsv sarma

    Thank you Fedora 33. The look and feel of it is quite notable. But it is bulging … perhaps due to more features. Fedora-Cinn portal says 1.8 GB, while downloading 2.1 GB, after download 2.2 GB (2218295296 bytes). llly SOAS 856 MB, 1.0 GB and finally 1.1 GB (1087324160 bytes). They passed checksums and media tests. A bit confusing due to size ambiguity. If the size is given in bytes it will be reassuring, as the size matters.

    September 30, 2020
  16. John

    Hey! Nice beta version full of new upgrades!
    One question, if i install the beta on my machine, will it fluently update until becoming the stable fedora 33 or will i have to resintall fedora 33 on top of the beta?

    September 30, 2020
      Matthew Miller

      It should upgrade seamlessly to the released version as you get updates. There’s always a chance of some major problem that requires intervention (it is still beta, after all), but it’s unlikely.

      September 30, 2020
  17. Luigi

    Nano as default editor!?!? Really? It’s a joke?
    So, is fedora becoming a *buntu variant?
    Please, consider to rollback to vim.

    September 30, 2020
    • Breno

      export EDITOR=emacs

      Boooom you got the right editor set as default. Is that so hard that’s a reason to complain?

      September 30, 2020
      Matthew Miller

      I don’t think other distros should have a lock on being friendly to new users. Vim is still available and easy to configure for anyone who prefers it.

      September 30, 2020
    • Brian

      I think the idea may be to provide a default editor for a minimalist system. Not like it’s a big deal. Vim, which I also like better, is an easy install from Fedora’s repos. I have at least 4 editors including Emacs (which is relatively huge) on my system. The disk space they take up is still nothing compared to everything else most people install on their systems..

      September 30, 2020
  18. heliosstyx

    I have tested the Fedora 33 lab jam, all is running without any issues and all my hardware is recognized and works fine. One reason could be for that, is that some components are the same like Fedora 32. Very excellent work of the Fedora team. I have observed too that Fedora has gotten a quality boost compared to former days.

    September 30, 2020
  19. vitaliy

    Hi!

    The amount of work done is impressive! Given that many complex functions have been implemented.

    Tell me, please, do you plan to make a version for wsl? I think this could greatly increase the popularity of fedora. The recent success of kali with its win-kex project is evidence of that (https://www.kali.org/news/win-kex-version-2-0/).

    But I, as a simple windows user, would be happy to have a version of fedora for wsl even without the GUI).

    September 30, 2020
  20. Filip Bartmann

    Do work dynamic XML wallpapers in KDE Plasma?

    September 30, 2020
  21. Artem

    Great news.

    September 30, 2020
  22. gyurme

    I haven’t been able to set up hibernate in my fedora-kde-32. Could version 33 be set to enable hibernate by default if swap partition is set during installation?

    September 30, 2020
  23. Deepak

    I always wished an alarm 🚨 to unplug the charger once it is reached 100% or 90%(I usually do unplug) to increase the battery life of laptop.

    Same for the automatic shutdown once the critical battery level of 20% is reached. ( Available in KDE. But not in Gnome)

    Because it really increases the battery life of our laptops.

    Because

    September 30, 2020
  24. findmyname

    Hello there,

    I downloaded Fedora-KDE-Live-x86_64-33_Beta-1.3.iso from https://mirror.karneval.cz/pub/linux/fedora/linux/releases/test/33_Beta/Spins/x86_64/iso/. There is also checksum which cannot be verify by Fedora key as specified in https://getfedora.org/en/security/. Is there any other way how to verify checksum file?

    Thx

    September 30, 2020
      Matthew Miller

      Oh, good catch. Looks like the F33 gpg key isn’t in the bundle. Infrastructure is adding it, and adding a sanity check so it can’t get missed in the future. Thanks for the note.

      September 30, 2020
  25. Brian

    Can a user convert an existing ext 4 installation to btrfs without re-installing the entire system, and/or would that corrupt an encrypted file system?

    September 30, 2020
