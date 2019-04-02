Announcing the release of Fedora 30 Beta

The Fedora Project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of Fedora 30 Beta, the next big step on our journey to the exciting Fedora 30 release.
Download the prerelease from our Get Fedora site:
Or, check out one of our popular variants, including KDE Plasma, Xfce, and other desktop environments, as well as images for ARM devices like the Raspberry Pi 2 and 3:
Beta Release Highlights
New desktop environment options
Fedora 30 Beta includes two new options for desktop environment. DeepinDE and Pantheon Desktop join GNOME, KDE Plasma, Xfce, and others as options for users to customize their Fedora experience.
DNF performance improvements
All dnf repository metadata for Fedora 30 Beta is compressed with the zchunk format in addition to xz or gzip. zchunk is a new compression format designed to allow for highly efficient deltas. When Fedora’s metadata is compressed using zchunk, dnf will download only the differences between any earlier copies of the metadata and the current version.
GNOME 3.32
Fedora 30 Workstation Beta includes GNOME 3.32, the latest version of the popular desktop environment. GNOME 3.32 features updated visual style, including the user interface, the icons, and the desktop itself. For a full list of GNOME 3.32 highlights, see the release notes.
Other updates
Fedora 30 Beta also includes updated versions of many popular packages like Golang, the Bash shell, the GNU C Library, Python, and Perl. For a full list, see the Change set on the Fedora Wiki. In addition, many Python 2 packages are removed in preparation for Python 2 end-of-life on 2020-01-01.
Testing needed
Since this is a Beta release, we expect that you may encounter bugs or missing features. To report issues encountered during testing, contact the Fedora QA team via the mailing list or in #fedora-qa on Freenode. As testing progresses, common issues are tracked on the Common F30 Bugs page.
For tips on reporting a bug effectively, read how to file a bug.
What is the Beta Release?
A Beta release is code-complete and bears a very strong resemblance to the final release. If you take the time to download and try out the Beta, you can check and make sure the things that are important to you are working. Every bug you find and report doesn’t just help you, it improves the experience of millions of Fedora users worldwide! Together, we can make Fedora rock-solid. We have a culture of coordinating new features and pushing fixes upstream as much as we can. Your feedback improves not only Fedora, but Linux and free software as a whole.
More information
For more detailed information about what’s new on Fedora 30 Beta release, you can consult the Fedora 30 Change set. It contains more technical information about the new packages and improvements shipped with this release.
Jonas
Very Interesting, I am looking forward to this release.
Brenton
Guessing this release does not feature spins for DDE and Pantheon though, it’s merely installable using DNF, right? I ask because the prerelease spin page linked (https://spins.fedoraproject.org/prerelease) does not list DDE and Pantheon editions as being available.
PST
I’ve been running the beta for almost a day and it’s working as expected so far – really like the changeset.
Yazan Al Monshed
Finally, I hope to find improvements in the DNF and gnome
M
Any plan to bring the Security spin back?
David
https://download.fedoraproject.org/pub/alt/releases/test/30_Beta/Labs/x86_64/iso/Fedora-Security-Live-x86_64-30_Beta-1.8.iso
Andre Gompel
1) Would be nice to know which one is a “live distro” (can run from USB, or “only install”, because in the past Sileverlight was “Install only”
2) For several years, I could install a version to test, on a separate partition, but in the last two years or so, Fedora installed in a separate (root) partition resulted in damaging (Brinking!) the currently used Linux. I do not know if this issue has been resolved. I did little investigation, but it seemed that the issue may have been same names for files in the /boot partition. I would be more inclined to test Fedora, if I knew this issue was resolved. Could you comment, ideally in the Release info.
3) I use (rather than the Fedora USB flasher) multibootUSB, which works well, and allows to have several Linux ISO’s on a single large (128 GB) flash-USB Drive. May I suggest Fedora to make this nice utility (or equivalent) part of the Fedora framework?
4) For bittorents, suggest to include the sha512sum file, for easy verification, along with the ISO file. (It is already in the torrent file : cumbersome).
5) Fedora is always pushing GNOME that I am not so found of. May I suggest to support the MATE as well as the GNOME version? (I am not alone there !)
Thanks.
Andre Gompe