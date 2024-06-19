In the spirit of fostering a diverse and inclusive community, Fedora is proud to announce its upcoming Accessibility (a11y) Test Week. As part of the Fedora Week of Diversity, this event, running from June 19 to June 25, 2024. It aims to ensure that our software is accessible to everyone, including individuals with disabilities. This initiative is not just about refining software but about affirming Fedora’s commitment to accessibility and inclusivity.

What is Accessibility Test Week?

Accessibility Test Week is an opportunity for testers, developers, and users to contribute to the betterment of Fedora by ensuring that our latest features and software in GNOME are accessible. Testing plays a crucial role in the development cycle, helping to identify and rectify accessibility barriers that might prevent users from fully utilizing Fedora. It is an intensive, collaborative effort to push the boundaries of inclusivity in technology.

Why Focus on Accessibility?

Accessibility in technology ensures that everyone, including people with disabilities, can use software effectively. This can range from screen reader compatibility for visually impaired users to keyboard navigability for those who cannot use a mouse. By focusing on accessibility, Fedora supports a wider range of users, promoting equity and functionality in every update.

How Can You Participate?

Participation is straightforward and impactful:

Join the Test Days : Mark your calendar for June 19-25, 2024.

: Mark your calendar for June 19-25, 2024. Report Findings : Use Test Days app for reporting and submit your findings. Whether it’s a bug or a suggestion, your feedback is invaluable.

: Use Test Days app for reporting and submit your findings. Whether it’s a bug or a suggestion, your feedback is invaluable. Spread the Word: Share your testing experiences on social media with the hashtag #FedoraA11yTestWeek on Socials. Your voice will encourage others to participate.

What Will You Need?

To participate, you’ll need access to Fedora Rawhide (F41) with the latest updates installed. Visit our Accessibility Test Week page for detailed instructions and support.

Accessibility Test Week is more than just testing software; it’s about building a community that champions inclusivity at every level. By participating, you help us ensure that Fedora remains a leading, accessible operating system for all users. Let’s work together to make technology accessible to everyone!